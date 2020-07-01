Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to 6228 Elsa Street, a 3 bed 1.75 bath, spacious single level home located in a quiet, peaceful neighborhood, walking distance to Jose Del Valle Park. The front door opens up to a large living room with laminate flooring and the large double pane windows flood the room with natural light. The updated galley kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and light wood cabinetry complimented with black granite counter tops.

Dining area is adjacent to the kitchen. Take two steps down to the carpeted family room featuring a corner brick fireplace. Sliding door leads to the private backyard with a covered patio and a grassy lawn. Master bedroom has plush carpet and direct access to the remodeled master bathroom with ample storage, dual sinks, granite counter tops, and a beautiful walk in shower. The full bath is also newly renovated with a ActiClean self-cleaning toilet and a modern vanity and matching mirror. This home has central AC/Heater, as well as a laundry room with a washer and dryer included!

A detached two car garage in the back with more space for parking in the driveway. Conveniently located near schools, restaurants, shopping, parks, and the freeways.