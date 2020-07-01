All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 6228 Elsa Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
6228 Elsa Street
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:54 AM

6228 Elsa Street

6228 Elsa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6228 Elsa Street, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to 6228 Elsa Street, a 3 bed 1.75 bath, spacious single level home located in a quiet, peaceful neighborhood, walking distance to Jose Del Valle Park. The front door opens up to a large living room with laminate flooring and the large double pane windows flood the room with natural light. The updated galley kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and light wood cabinetry complimented with black granite counter tops.
Dining area is adjacent to the kitchen. Take two steps down to the carpeted family room featuring a corner brick fireplace. Sliding door leads to the private backyard with a covered patio and a grassy lawn. Master bedroom has plush carpet and direct access to the remodeled master bathroom with ample storage, dual sinks, granite counter tops, and a beautiful walk in shower. The full bath is also newly renovated with a ActiClean self-cleaning toilet and a modern vanity and matching mirror. This home has central AC/Heater, as well as a laundry room with a washer and dryer included!
A detached two car garage in the back with more space for parking in the driveway. Conveniently located near schools, restaurants, shopping, parks, and the freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6228 Elsa Street have any available units?
6228 Elsa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 6228 Elsa Street have?
Some of 6228 Elsa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6228 Elsa Street currently offering any rent specials?
6228 Elsa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6228 Elsa Street pet-friendly?
No, 6228 Elsa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 6228 Elsa Street offer parking?
Yes, 6228 Elsa Street offers parking.
Does 6228 Elsa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6228 Elsa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6228 Elsa Street have a pool?
No, 6228 Elsa Street does not have a pool.
Does 6228 Elsa Street have accessible units?
No, 6228 Elsa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6228 Elsa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6228 Elsa Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6228 Elsa Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6228 Elsa Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balcony
Lakewood Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CA
Gardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles