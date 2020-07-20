5932 Hayter Ave.

All apartments in Lakewood
Location

5932 Hayter Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Fantastic Lakewood Home with Large Yard! - This fantastic Lakewood home features fresh carpet and paint, a stove, blinds and laundry hook-ups. Large yard perfect for entertaining. This home is located in a desirable area of Lakewood, and has a 2-car detached garage. Located on a wonderful tree-lined street in Lakewood near Lakewood Mall. Located near Lakewood Blvd. and South St.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Crystal at (562) 519-2524, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE3045583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5932 Hayter Ave. have any available units?
5932 Hayter Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5932 Hayter Ave. have?
Some of 5932 Hayter Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5932 Hayter Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5932 Hayter Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5932 Hayter Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5932 Hayter Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5932 Hayter Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5932 Hayter Ave. offers parking.
Does 5932 Hayter Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5932 Hayter Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5932 Hayter Ave. have a pool?
No, 5932 Hayter Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5932 Hayter Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5932 Hayter Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5932 Hayter Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5932 Hayter Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5932 Hayter Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5932 Hayter Ave. has units with air conditioning.
