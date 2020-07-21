5728 Acacia Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Stunning, Newly Built Three Story Home in Prime Lakewood! - Now Leasing! 3 bedroom 3.5 bath luxury home featuring 3 floors of living space and located in a private community with a common BBQ area, professionally landscaped grounds and guest parking. The ground floor entry features a guest bedroom and bath and has direct access to the 2 car attached garage with automatic opener. The 2nd floor consists of an expansive main living area, with windows on all three sides of the room, a spacious dining area and a gourmet kitchen that comes fully equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven, and a refrigerator. The kitchen also features under cabinet lighting, a large breakfast bar, pendant lighting and a highly efficient layout. There is a main floor bathroom in addition to a large closet. The 3rd floor features the three remaining bedrooms including a master suite, that has a large walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom. The two other bedrooms share a common bathroom and the laundry closet (stack washer/dryer included) is located on this floor.



This home may be leased furnished or unfurnished. Please contact the management office for details.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Sidney at (562) 972-4904, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



***AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT***



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



