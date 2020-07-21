All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

5728 Acacia Lane

5728 Acacia Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5728 Acacia Ln, Lakewood, CA 90712
Mayfair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Stunning, Newly Built Three Story Home in Prime Lakewood! - Now Leasing! 3 bedroom 3.5 bath luxury home featuring 3 floors of living space and located in a private community with a common BBQ area, professionally landscaped grounds and guest parking. The ground floor entry features a guest bedroom and bath and has direct access to the 2 car attached garage with automatic opener. The 2nd floor consists of an expansive main living area, with windows on all three sides of the room, a spacious dining area and a gourmet kitchen that comes fully equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven, and a refrigerator. The kitchen also features under cabinet lighting, a large breakfast bar, pendant lighting and a highly efficient layout. There is a main floor bathroom in addition to a large closet. The 3rd floor features the three remaining bedrooms including a master suite, that has a large walk-in closet and an en-suite bathroom. The two other bedrooms share a common bathroom and the laundry closet (stack washer/dryer included) is located on this floor.

This home may be leased furnished or unfurnished. Please contact the management office for details.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Sidney at (562) 972-4904, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

***AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT***

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5156801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5728 Acacia Lane have any available units?
5728 Acacia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5728 Acacia Lane have?
Some of 5728 Acacia Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5728 Acacia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5728 Acacia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5728 Acacia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5728 Acacia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5728 Acacia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5728 Acacia Lane offers parking.
Does 5728 Acacia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5728 Acacia Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5728 Acacia Lane have a pool?
No, 5728 Acacia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5728 Acacia Lane have accessible units?
No, 5728 Acacia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5728 Acacia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5728 Acacia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5728 Acacia Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5728 Acacia Lane has units with air conditioning.
