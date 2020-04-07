All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated August 6 2019 at 6:10 PM

5634 Rocket Street

5634 Rocket Street · No Longer Available
Location

5634 Rocket Street, Lakewood, CA 90713
Mayfair

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rear duplex unit
2 bedrooms
1 bathroom
Newly painted
New blinds
Vinyl floors through-out
Laundry hook-ups Inside
Washer & Dryer Available as Courtesy Items
Stove & refrigerator Included
Shared backyard
1-car garage with drive-way and extra parking space on south st.
Water and trash paid
Near shopping centers, schools, and parks
Will not last!

Requirements:
No Evictions
Income to be 3x's the rent in Salary/Gross
Credit Score to be 675 & Above

$25 application fee per adult
To apply online, please visit our website www.wrateam.com.

Schedule a viewing (562)421-9341

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,075, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5634 Rocket Street have any available units?
5634 Rocket Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5634 Rocket Street have?
Some of 5634 Rocket Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5634 Rocket Street currently offering any rent specials?
5634 Rocket Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5634 Rocket Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5634 Rocket Street is pet friendly.
Does 5634 Rocket Street offer parking?
Yes, 5634 Rocket Street offers parking.
Does 5634 Rocket Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5634 Rocket Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5634 Rocket Street have a pool?
No, 5634 Rocket Street does not have a pool.
Does 5634 Rocket Street have accessible units?
No, 5634 Rocket Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5634 Rocket Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5634 Rocket Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5634 Rocket Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5634 Rocket Street does not have units with air conditioning.
