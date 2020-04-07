5634 Rocket Street

Amenities
Rear duplex unit
2 bedrooms
1 bathroom
Newly painted
New blinds
Vinyl floors through-out
Laundry hook-ups Inside
Washer & Dryer Available as Courtesy Items
Stove & refrigerator Included
Shared backyard
1-car garage with drive-way and extra parking space on south st.
Water and trash paid
Near shopping centers, schools, and parks
Will not last!
Requirements:
No Evictions
Income to be 3x's the rent in Salary/Gross
Credit Score to be 675 & Above
$25 application fee per adult
To apply online, please visit our website www.wrateam.com.
Schedule a viewing (562)421-9341
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,075, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.