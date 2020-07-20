All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:47 PM

5612 Wagner Ave

5612 Wagner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5612 Wagner Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Westgate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Available 07/30/19 LAKEWOOD WESTGATE - Property Id: 128832

Location, Luxury & Lifestyle! Welcome home to the privately gated & secluded enclave of Westgate in Lakewood. This 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home features all the modern amenities you want. As you enter your eyes look up to the 20' ceilings in the living room that flows to the formal dining room with French doors that open to the backyard and covered patio. The kitchen is open to the family room with fireplace. The kitchen boasts tons of storage, granite counters and a warm tile floor. There is a downstairs bed and bath. Cascading stairs take you up to a generous landing. Two additional bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill bath are upstairs with the Master Suite. Double doors welcome you into the Master with vaulted ceilings. The Master Bath has a separate spa tub and shower, double sinks, a dressing area and a huge walk-in closet! There is a large driveway and a 2 car garage. This home was made for entertaining, from the private back yard to the flow of the floor plan, this home has it all!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128832
Property Id 128832

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4976173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5612 Wagner Ave have any available units?
5612 Wagner Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5612 Wagner Ave have?
Some of 5612 Wagner Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5612 Wagner Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5612 Wagner Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5612 Wagner Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5612 Wagner Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5612 Wagner Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5612 Wagner Ave offers parking.
Does 5612 Wagner Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5612 Wagner Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5612 Wagner Ave have a pool?
No, 5612 Wagner Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5612 Wagner Ave have accessible units?
No, 5612 Wagner Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5612 Wagner Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5612 Wagner Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5612 Wagner Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5612 Wagner Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
