5612 Wagner Ave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Available 07/30/19 LAKEWOOD WESTGATE - Property Id: 128832



Location, Luxury & Lifestyle! Welcome home to the privately gated & secluded enclave of Westgate in Lakewood. This 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home features all the modern amenities you want. As you enter your eyes look up to the 20' ceilings in the living room that flows to the formal dining room with French doors that open to the backyard and covered patio. The kitchen is open to the family room with fireplace. The kitchen boasts tons of storage, granite counters and a warm tile floor. There is a downstairs bed and bath. Cascading stairs take you up to a generous landing. Two additional bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill bath are upstairs with the Master Suite. Double doors welcome you into the Master with vaulted ceilings. The Master Bath has a separate spa tub and shower, double sinks, a dressing area and a huge walk-in closet! There is a large driveway and a 2 car garage. This home was made for entertaining, from the private back yard to the flow of the floor plan, this home has it all!

No Pets Allowed



