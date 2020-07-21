Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5422 Castana Ave. Available 09/17/19 Great 2 Bedroom Lakewood Home with Loft Area! - Great Lakewood home with unique loft area. The home's two bedrooms and loft make it very roomy and comfortable. Newer paint and carpet, large backyard with patio and lots of trees. Lots of storage space in kitchen area, laundry hook-ups, and 1-car garage. Close to Lakewood Mall, shopping, entertainment and transportation. Easy access to the 91 freeway. Located near Lakewood Blvd. and Candlewood St.



For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



(RLNE3282388)