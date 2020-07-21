All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

5422 Castana Ave.

5422 Castana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5422 Castana Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5422 Castana Ave. Available 09/17/19 Great 2 Bedroom Lakewood Home with Loft Area! - Great Lakewood home with unique loft area. The home's two bedrooms and loft make it very roomy and comfortable. Newer paint and carpet, large backyard with patio and lots of trees. Lots of storage space in kitchen area, laundry hook-ups, and 1-car garage. Close to Lakewood Mall, shopping, entertainment and transportation. Easy access to the 91 freeway. Located near Lakewood Blvd. and Candlewood St.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE3282388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5422 Castana Ave. have any available units?
5422 Castana Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5422 Castana Ave. have?
Some of 5422 Castana Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5422 Castana Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5422 Castana Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5422 Castana Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5422 Castana Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5422 Castana Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5422 Castana Ave. offers parking.
Does 5422 Castana Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5422 Castana Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5422 Castana Ave. have a pool?
No, 5422 Castana Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5422 Castana Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5422 Castana Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5422 Castana Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5422 Castana Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5422 Castana Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5422 Castana Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
