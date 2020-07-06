5144 Coke Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing 3 Bedroom House in Lakewood with a 2 Car Garage - Gorgeous house in Lakewood ready to call home. Spacious living room with refinished hardwood floors. Tons of pantry space in the kitchen with a bonus laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups that leads to the backyard/garage area. The kitchen includes stainless steel stove. Large family room with fireplace, perfect for entertaining or a relaxing evening. All bedrooms feature hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. Master features a new upgraded double sink. Some pets will be considered with an additional deposit. This house will not last long!



Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;

No cats, large dogs, no aggressive or dangerous dog breeds

Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; 2 small dogs maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: House

Year Built: 1952

Utilities Included: None

Appliances Included: Stove

Garage / Parking: 2 car garage

Flooring: Hardwood and vinyl sheet

Yard: Backy and Front Yard

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying

* Complete the Online Application

* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable

* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



No Cats Allowed



