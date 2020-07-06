All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

5144 Coke Ave

5144 Coke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5144 Coke Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing 3 Bedroom House in Lakewood with a 2 Car Garage - Gorgeous house in Lakewood ready to call home. Spacious living room with refinished hardwood floors. Tons of pantry space in the kitchen with a bonus laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups that leads to the backyard/garage area. The kitchen includes stainless steel stove. Large family room with fireplace, perfect for entertaining or a relaxing evening. All bedrooms feature hardwood floors and plenty of closet space. Master features a new upgraded double sink. Some pets will be considered with an additional deposit. This house will not last long!

Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;
No cats, large dogs, no aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; 2 small dogs maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: House
Year Built: 1952
Utilities Included: None
Appliances Included: Stove
Garage / Parking: 2 car garage
Flooring: Hardwood and vinyl sheet
Yard: Backy and Front Yard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2149984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

