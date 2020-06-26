All apartments in Lakewood
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
5121 Verdura Avenue
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

5121 Verdura Avenue

5121 Verdura Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5121 Verdura Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5121 Verdura Avenue Available 03/01/20 COMING SOON!!!! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House with Outdoor Fireplace!!! - COMING SOON!!! Upgraded home with a beautiful kitchen that boasts granite counter tops, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, designer sink, faucet and cabinets. Upgraded bathroom with glass shower, large bathtub and double sink. Custom tile throughout home and hardwood flooring. Bedrooms have large windows and ceiling fans, with double closets for extra space. Spacious backyard with patio area that has a lovely outdoor fireplace for the perfect night with friends or family. Stack-able washer and dryer included for your convenience. Attractive front yard with lots of curb appeal. Roomy, detached 2 car garage with extra space on the driveway. Minutes from the Lakewood Center, outlets and local eateries. Pets considered, NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS.

CALL TO BE PUT ON A WAITLIST TO VIEW THIS HOME IN MARCH!

1 Year Lease
Rent: $2,495.00
Security Deposit $2,495.00 (OAC)
Approximately 966 sqft.

No Evictions
Pets considered with Pet Fee and Pet Deposit
No Smoking inside the unit or outside the building

It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.
To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207

(RLNE5491683)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 Verdura Avenue have any available units?
5121 Verdura Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5121 Verdura Avenue have?
Some of 5121 Verdura Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5121 Verdura Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5121 Verdura Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 Verdura Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5121 Verdura Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5121 Verdura Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5121 Verdura Avenue offers parking.
Does 5121 Verdura Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5121 Verdura Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 Verdura Avenue have a pool?
No, 5121 Verdura Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5121 Verdura Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5121 Verdura Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 Verdura Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5121 Verdura Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5121 Verdura Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5121 Verdura Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
