Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5121 Verdura Avenue Available 03/01/20 COMING SOON!!!! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House with Outdoor Fireplace!!! - COMING SOON!!! Upgraded home with a beautiful kitchen that boasts granite counter tops, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, designer sink, faucet and cabinets. Upgraded bathroom with glass shower, large bathtub and double sink. Custom tile throughout home and hardwood flooring. Bedrooms have large windows and ceiling fans, with double closets for extra space. Spacious backyard with patio area that has a lovely outdoor fireplace for the perfect night with friends or family. Stack-able washer and dryer included for your convenience. Attractive front yard with lots of curb appeal. Roomy, detached 2 car garage with extra space on the driveway. Minutes from the Lakewood Center, outlets and local eateries. Pets considered, NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS.



CALL TO BE PUT ON A WAITLIST TO VIEW THIS HOME IN MARCH!



1 Year Lease

Rent: $2,495.00

Security Deposit $2,495.00 (OAC)

Approximately 966 sqft.



No Evictions

Pets considered with Pet Fee and Pet Deposit

No Smoking inside the unit or outside the building



It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit BEFORE applying.

To schedule an appointment call: 562-494-3805, Ext 206 or 207



(RLNE5491683)