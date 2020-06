5018 STEVELY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 BEDROOM HOME IN GREAT LAKEWOOD LOCATION - OPEN HOUSE ON FRIDAY, MARCH 13TH FROM 2:30 TO 4:00 PM.



THREE BEDROOM HOME WITH 2 BATHS IN GREAT LAKEWOOD LOCATION.FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR WITH LAMINATE AND TILE FLOORING, DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE, FENCED IN REAR YARD WITH PATIO AREA, WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUPS, STOVE/OVEN, DISHWASHER INCLUDED. REQUIRES GOOD CREDIT AS WELL AS MANDATORY RENTERS' INSURANCE. PETS OK WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT. LANDSCAPE SERVICE PROVIDED. SHOWN BY KEY CHECK-OUT.



(RLNE5395011)