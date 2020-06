Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Available to Rent now. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house ! - You must come and see for yourself to appreciate. This three bedroom, two bath house sits on a quiet street in Lakewood. Offers hardwood flooring throughout, fresh paint throughout, new kitchen counter tops, sink & fixtures. Master bedroom has direct access to the rear patio and large yard. You will stay comfortable all year with central air and heat, washroom off back of kitchen with pantry.

(RLNE4195266)