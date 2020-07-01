All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 4832 Snowden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
4832 Snowden Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

4832 Snowden Avenue

4832 Snowden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4832 Snowden Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Gorgeous Renovated Home in Lakewood - Your search ends here! The home has beautiful features such as vinyl plank floors, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances, with a wood burning fireplace. The living space in the front of the home has large windows which allows for radiant natural lighting. The kitchen has white cabinetry, a stove, and dishwasher. The kitchen overlooks the secondary living space which offers an entrance into the attached two car garage and a large stone wood burning fireplace with sliding glass doors that lead out to the backyard. The master bedroom is a large space, grants access to the backyard, and features a lovely en-suite. The other two bedrooms are located toward the front of the home and is a decent space. Residents must bring their own washer and dryer; hook ups are located adjacent to the kitchen. This home wont last long schedule your tour today!

Pet Policy: Pet Application required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;
No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds;
Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: House
Year Built: 1950
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Hookups
Garage / Parking: Two Car Garage and Driveway
Flooring: Vinyl Plank Flooring
Yard: Front and back
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
Complete the Online Application
Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
Pay the Application Fee
Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5638930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4832 Snowden Avenue have any available units?
4832 Snowden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4832 Snowden Avenue have?
Some of 4832 Snowden Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4832 Snowden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4832 Snowden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4832 Snowden Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4832 Snowden Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4832 Snowden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4832 Snowden Avenue offers parking.
Does 4832 Snowden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4832 Snowden Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4832 Snowden Avenue have a pool?
No, 4832 Snowden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4832 Snowden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4832 Snowden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4832 Snowden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4832 Snowden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4832 Snowden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4832 Snowden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balcony
Lakewood Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CA
Gardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles