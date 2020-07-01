4832 Snowden Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous Renovated Home in Lakewood - Your search ends here! The home has beautiful features such as vinyl plank floors, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances, with a wood burning fireplace. The living space in the front of the home has large windows which allows for radiant natural lighting. The kitchen has white cabinetry, a stove, and dishwasher. The kitchen overlooks the secondary living space which offers an entrance into the attached two car garage and a large stone wood burning fireplace with sliding glass doors that lead out to the backyard. The master bedroom is a large space, grants access to the backyard, and features a lovely en-suite. The other two bedrooms are located toward the front of the home and is a decent space. Residents must bring their own washer and dryer; hook ups are located adjacent to the kitchen. This home wont last long schedule your tour today!



Pet Policy: Pet Application required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;

No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds;

Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum



Smoking: Non-smoking



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: House

Year Built: 1950

Utilities Included: Gardener

Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Hookups

Garage / Parking: Two Car Garage and Driveway

Flooring: Vinyl Plank Flooring

Yard: Front and back

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying

Complete the Online Application

Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)

Pay the Application Fee

Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable

Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application

Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



(RLNE5638930)