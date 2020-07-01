4832 Snowden Avenue

Amenities
Gorgeous Renovated Home in Lakewood - Your search ends here! The home has beautiful features such as vinyl plank floors, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances, with a wood burning fireplace. The living space in the front of the home has large windows which allows for radiant natural lighting. The kitchen has white cabinetry, a stove, and dishwasher. The kitchen overlooks the secondary living space which offers an entrance into the attached two car garage and a large stone wood burning fireplace with sliding glass doors that lead out to the backyard. The master bedroom is a large space, grants access to the backyard, and features a lovely en-suite. The other two bedrooms are located toward the front of the home and is a decent space. Residents must bring their own washer and dryer; hook ups are located adjacent to the kitchen. This home wont last long schedule your tour today!
Pet Policy: Pet Application required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;
No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds;
Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: House
Year Built: 1950
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Hookups
Garage / Parking: Two Car Garage and Driveway
Flooring: Vinyl Plank Flooring
Yard: Front and back
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
Complete the Online Application
Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
Pay the Application Fee
Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
