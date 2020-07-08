4759 Hackett

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/66964110b1 ---- This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located minutes away from the 605 Freeway. The beautiful living room is spacious and well lit with laminate flooring throughout. The Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with the sink overlooking the living room area. The kitchen includes stainless steel stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. The dining room has plenty of natural lighting and can also be used as a family room. The master bedroom has plenty of closet space and the bathroom comes with a standing shower. The 2 bedrooms include laminate flooring throughout and lots of closet space. The spacious shared bathroom comes with a full bath and shower. 2 Car garage is included with Gardening utilities Included. Make this your home today!! Pet Policy: Cats allowed Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking property PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Single Family Home Year Built: 1950 Utilities Included: Gardening Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage Flooring: Laminate and Tile Yard: Backyard Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, and FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No HOA INSTRUCTIONS HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner Move-In Fee: $0 Move-Out Fee: $0 *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Backyard Central Ac And Heat Front Yard Two Car Garage