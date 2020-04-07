All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 4616 Iroquois Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
4616 Iroquois Ave.
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

4616 Iroquois Ave.

4616 Iroquois Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4616 Iroquois Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home in Lakewood for Rent - Great opportunity in Lakewood! 3 Bedroom 1 3/4 Bath home with a large Family Room. 2 Car Detached Garage with long Drive way. Central AC to keep you cool. Private Back Yard with Orange Tree. Good size Kitchen with Breakfast nook. Large Family Room has a Rock Fireplace and French Doors into the Back Yard. 1/2 block to Cleveland Elementary School. Includes Stove and Dishwasher. Refrigerator, Clothes washer, dryer are listed as convenience items.

Central Location, Ready for you to Move-In, Call us TODAY to schedule a viewing to make this space your Home!

Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at:

Safeguard Equities Inc.
14316 Bellflower Blvd.
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 920-7851

**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Equities Inc., any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Equities Inc. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Equities Inc. is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Equities Inc. cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you as the consumer to verify all information provided herein.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5081359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 Iroquois Ave. have any available units?
4616 Iroquois Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4616 Iroquois Ave. have?
Some of 4616 Iroquois Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 Iroquois Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4616 Iroquois Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 Iroquois Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4616 Iroquois Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 4616 Iroquois Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4616 Iroquois Ave. offers parking.
Does 4616 Iroquois Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4616 Iroquois Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 Iroquois Ave. have a pool?
No, 4616 Iroquois Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4616 Iroquois Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4616 Iroquois Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 Iroquois Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4616 Iroquois Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4616 Iroquois Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4616 Iroquois Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balcony
Lakewood Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CA
Gardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles