4616 Iroquois Ave.

3 Bedroom Home in Lakewood for Rent - Great opportunity in Lakewood! 3 Bedroom 1 3/4 Bath home with a large Family Room. 2 Car Detached Garage with long Drive way. Central AC to keep you cool. Private Back Yard with Orange Tree. Good size Kitchen with Breakfast nook. Large Family Room has a Rock Fireplace and French Doors into the Back Yard. 1/2 block to Cleveland Elementary School. Includes Stove and Dishwasher. Refrigerator, Clothes washer, dryer are listed as convenience items.



Central Location, Ready for you to Move-In, Call us TODAY to schedule a viewing to make this space your Home!



No Pets Allowed



