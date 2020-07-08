4612 Briercrest Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/084ac67080 ---- This home has what you need providing large windows in the living room allowing for great natural lighting, fresh paint, and Central A/C and Heat. The kitchen is a great space with plenty of cabinets perfect for storing your kitchen necessities. A stainless steel stove is provided; please bring your own refrigerator. Step down to a large family room boasting new flooring, two entrances to the side and backyard, with Washer/Dryer Hook Ups. Both rooms are a good size and have been freshly painted. The bathroom has been upgraded with a new vanity, floor, and shower/tub. The home has plenty of parking space with a large driveway and garage. The backyard is a nice place for patio furniture and entertaining guest. Nestled in Lakewood this home won\'t last long! Schedule a tour today! Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets Smoking: Non-smoking unit Hold Fee: None. We do not offer to hold properties. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Single Family Home Year Built: 1950 Utilities Included: Gardener Appliances Included: Stove Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage Flooring: Carpet, Laminate, and Tile Yard: Front and Back Yard Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Click Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee Complete Pet Application (if applicable) Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 2 Car Garage Central Ac And Heat Front And Back Yards Washer/Dryer Hook Ups