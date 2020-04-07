All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

4502 Petaluma Ave.

4502 Petaluma Avenue · (562) 493-1400
Location

4502 Petaluma Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4502 Petaluma Ave. · Avail. now

$2,695

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1138 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home in Lakewood! - Come and see this lovely 3 bedroom home in Lakewood! First thing youll notice upon entry is the natural light from the large bay window, fresh new paint, and new vinyl plank flooring. There is a light and bright dining area off the living room, which features large windows. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter top space, along with a separate laundry area off the kitchen. All bedrooms have vinyl flooring, ceiling fans and window AC units. Large fenced backyard with patio. This home has a 2 car detached garage with a work bench. Close to Schools, Shopping, Monte Verde Nature Trail, Heartwell Golf Course & Rynerson Park. Tenant pays all utilities. No Dogs, but Cats OK with additional refundable deposit.

(RLNE5590154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4502 Petaluma Ave. have any available units?
4502 Petaluma Ave. has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4502 Petaluma Ave. have?
Some of 4502 Petaluma Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4502 Petaluma Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4502 Petaluma Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 Petaluma Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4502 Petaluma Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4502 Petaluma Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4502 Petaluma Ave. does offer parking.
Does 4502 Petaluma Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4502 Petaluma Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 Petaluma Ave. have a pool?
No, 4502 Petaluma Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4502 Petaluma Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4502 Petaluma Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 Petaluma Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4502 Petaluma Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4502 Petaluma Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4502 Petaluma Ave. has units with air conditioning.
