4502 Petaluma Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom Home in Lakewood! - Come and see this lovely 3 bedroom home in Lakewood! First thing youll notice upon entry is the natural light from the large bay window, fresh new paint, and new vinyl plank flooring. There is a light and bright dining area off the living room, which features large windows. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter top space, along with a separate laundry area off the kitchen. All bedrooms have vinyl flooring, ceiling fans and window AC units. Large fenced backyard with patio. This home has a 2 car detached garage with a work bench. Close to Schools, Shopping, Monte Verde Nature Trail, Heartwell Golf Course & Rynerson Park. Tenant pays all utilities. No Dogs, but Cats OK with additional refundable deposit.



(RLNE5590154)