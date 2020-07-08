Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9228ea6084 ---- SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/9228ea6084/4119-monogram-ave-lakewood-ca-90713 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in Lakewood, Master bedroom has attached bath and large closet. Kitchen and bathrooms have been upgraded. New flooring in kitchen and baths, newer carpet, hardwood floors and much more. 2 car attached garage. Large backyard with covered patio. Laundry room with hookups for full size appliances. Close to parks and excellent schools. AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately RENT: $2,850 $10 preventative maintenance fee DEPOSIT: One month?s rent upon good credit TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $5,700 with good credit SQ FEET: 1,290 PET POLICY: Pets are accepted under certain conditions (See full pet policy below) SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit UTILITIES INCLUDED: none APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): 1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent 2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) 3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now? 4) Complete the Online Application Form 5) Pay the Application Fee ? Property Description Details ? AREA INFORMATION: Greatschools rating: Cleveland Elementary School (7/10), Bancroft Middle School (6/10), Lakewood High School (6/10) GARAGE/PARKING: 2-3 car garage *KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range, Dishwasher *Fridge: No Fridge Provided *LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer Hookups Only PROPERTY TYPE: single-family YEAR BUILT: 1952 ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? *ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month. APPLICATION FEE: $45 APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Please allow up to 5 business days GUARANTORS: Allowed *LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner. *PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930 *LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326 *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*