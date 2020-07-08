All apartments in Lakewood
4119 Monogram Ave.
4119 Monogram Ave

4119 Monogram Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4119 Monogram Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Carson Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9228ea6084 ---- SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/9228ea6084/4119-monogram-ave-lakewood-ca-90713 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in Lakewood, Master bedroom has attached bath and large closet. Kitchen and bathrooms have been upgraded. New flooring in kitchen and baths, newer carpet, hardwood floors and much more. 2 car attached garage. Large backyard with covered patio. Laundry room with hookups for full size appliances. Close to parks and excellent schools. AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately RENT: $2,850 $10 preventative maintenance fee DEPOSIT: One month?s rent upon good credit TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $5,700 with good credit SQ FEET: 1,290 PET POLICY: Pets are accepted under certain conditions (See full pet policy below) SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit UTILITIES INCLUDED: none APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): 1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent 2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) 3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now? 4) Complete the Online Application Form 5) Pay the Application Fee ? Property Description Details ? AREA INFORMATION: Greatschools rating: Cleveland Elementary School (7/10), Bancroft Middle School (6/10), Lakewood High School (6/10) GARAGE/PARKING: 2-3 car garage *KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range, Dishwasher *Fridge: No Fridge Provided *LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer Hookups Only PROPERTY TYPE: single-family YEAR BUILT: 1952 ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? *ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month. APPLICATION FEE: $45 APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Please allow up to 5 business days GUARANTORS: Allowed *LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner. *PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930 *LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326 *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4119 Monogram Ave have any available units?
4119 Monogram Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4119 Monogram Ave have?
Some of 4119 Monogram Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4119 Monogram Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4119 Monogram Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 Monogram Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4119 Monogram Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4119 Monogram Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4119 Monogram Ave offers parking.
Does 4119 Monogram Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4119 Monogram Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 Monogram Ave have a pool?
No, 4119 Monogram Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4119 Monogram Ave have accessible units?
No, 4119 Monogram Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4119 Monogram Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4119 Monogram Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4119 Monogram Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4119 Monogram Ave has units with air conditioning.

