20557 Harvest Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Fantastic Home in Lakewood with Lots of Upgrades! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located in the city of Lakewood and features a long list of upgrades! The home has an attached 2-car garage with direct access into the house, a large covered patio with a lovely garden backyard area, and is situated on a large corner lot. The interior of the home has a formal tiled entry area with coat closet, large living area with a sliding glass door that leads to the rear yard, and three spacious bedrooms, each with nice-sized wardrobe closets. The master bedroom has a private master bathroom, and the house is equipped with central air conditioning and heat. Landscaping services are provided. Located near Studebaker Rd. and Del Amo Blvd.



To schedule a viewing, open the following link on your smartphone or copy this link to your browser and click on the blue button on the right hand side that says "Schedule Showing":

https://ernsthaasmgmt.appfolio.com/listings/detail/aaba1316-e5ed-4e41-8ce9-3941b3d0b2d8



For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4860472)