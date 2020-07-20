All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

20557 Harvest Ave.

20557 Harvest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20557 Harvest Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90715
Sunshine

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic Home in Lakewood with Lots of Upgrades! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located in the city of Lakewood and features a long list of upgrades! The home has an attached 2-car garage with direct access into the house, a large covered patio with a lovely garden backyard area, and is situated on a large corner lot. The interior of the home has a formal tiled entry area with coat closet, large living area with a sliding glass door that leads to the rear yard, and three spacious bedrooms, each with nice-sized wardrobe closets. The master bedroom has a private master bathroom, and the house is equipped with central air conditioning and heat. Landscaping services are provided. Located near Studebaker Rd. and Del Amo Blvd.

To schedule a viewing, open the following link on your smartphone or copy this link to your browser and click on the blue button on the right hand side that says "Schedule Showing":
https://ernsthaasmgmt.appfolio.com/listings/detail/aaba1316-e5ed-4e41-8ce9-3941b3d0b2d8

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4860472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20557 Harvest Ave. have any available units?
20557 Harvest Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 20557 Harvest Ave. have?
Some of 20557 Harvest Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20557 Harvest Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
20557 Harvest Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20557 Harvest Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 20557 Harvest Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 20557 Harvest Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 20557 Harvest Ave. offers parking.
Does 20557 Harvest Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20557 Harvest Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20557 Harvest Ave. have a pool?
No, 20557 Harvest Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 20557 Harvest Ave. have accessible units?
No, 20557 Harvest Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 20557 Harvest Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20557 Harvest Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 20557 Harvest Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20557 Harvest Ave. has units with air conditioning.
