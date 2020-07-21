All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

11756 206th St. #15

11756 206th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11756 206th Street, Lakewood, CA 90715
Eastern Lakewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11756 206th St. #15 Available 09/17/19 Wonderful Lakewood End-Unit Townhuse Now Leasing! - This beautiful town home is tucked away in well cared for Townhouse community, and has been upgraded throughout with Laminate flooring and a remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. The modern kitchen features upgraded counters with built-in appliances including a stove,refrigerator and dishwasher and has ample cabinets, a large dining area and ceiling fan. The spacious living room opens to both the kitchen and dining area, and features fresh paint, a connecting guest bathroom and large windows to allow ample lighting to wash in. The master suite features a large mirrored wardrobe closet, vaulted ceilings, and direct access to the main bathroom. The second bedroom features a large walk-in closet and large windows with horizontal blinds. Central heat, in-unit laundry hook-ups, a 2 car attached garage with an automatic opener, and a patio make this home the perfect choice!

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE4256595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11756 206th St. #15 have any available units?
11756 206th St. #15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 11756 206th St. #15 have?
Some of 11756 206th St. #15's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11756 206th St. #15 currently offering any rent specials?
11756 206th St. #15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11756 206th St. #15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11756 206th St. #15 is pet friendly.
Does 11756 206th St. #15 offer parking?
Yes, 11756 206th St. #15 offers parking.
Does 11756 206th St. #15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11756 206th St. #15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11756 206th St. #15 have a pool?
No, 11756 206th St. #15 does not have a pool.
Does 11756 206th St. #15 have accessible units?
No, 11756 206th St. #15 does not have accessible units.
Does 11756 206th St. #15 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11756 206th St. #15 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11756 206th St. #15 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11756 206th St. #15 does not have units with air conditioning.
