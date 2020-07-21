Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

11756 206th St. #15 Available 09/17/19 Wonderful Lakewood End-Unit Townhuse Now Leasing! - This beautiful town home is tucked away in well cared for Townhouse community, and has been upgraded throughout with Laminate flooring and a remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. The modern kitchen features upgraded counters with built-in appliances including a stove,refrigerator and dishwasher and has ample cabinets, a large dining area and ceiling fan. The spacious living room opens to both the kitchen and dining area, and features fresh paint, a connecting guest bathroom and large windows to allow ample lighting to wash in. The master suite features a large mirrored wardrobe closet, vaulted ceilings, and direct access to the main bathroom. The second bedroom features a large walk-in closet and large windows with horizontal blinds. Central heat, in-unit laundry hook-ups, a 2 car attached garage with an automatic opener, and a patio make this home the perfect choice!



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



