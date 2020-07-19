All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 11413 216th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
11413 216th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11413 216th Street

11413 216th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11413 216th St, Lakewood, CA 90715
Imperial Estates West

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
media room
What a location! Walk to Long Beach Town Center! Well maintained quite & cute condo in a gated community. No one above-no one below! 2 car attached garage with direct access. The condo has private & inside laundry. Bright and open living room with good size kitchen. Bedrooms with high Cathedral ceilings. Master bedroom with it's own bath and walk in closet. Central AC/heat. Wood floor in living room & hall. Bedrooms have carpet. Close to all conveniences. Walk to theater, shops, restaurants, easy access to freeway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11413 216th Street have any available units?
11413 216th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 11413 216th Street have?
Some of 11413 216th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11413 216th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11413 216th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11413 216th Street pet-friendly?
No, 11413 216th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 11413 216th Street offer parking?
Yes, 11413 216th Street offers parking.
Does 11413 216th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11413 216th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11413 216th Street have a pool?
No, 11413 216th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11413 216th Street have accessible units?
No, 11413 216th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11413 216th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11413 216th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11413 216th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11413 216th Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balconies
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CA
Lomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles