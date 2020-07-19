11413 216th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities garage media room

What a location! Walk to Long Beach Town Center! Well maintained quite & cute condo in a gated community. No one above-no one below! 2 car attached garage with direct access. The condo has private & inside laundry. Bright and open living room with good size kitchen. Bedrooms with high Cathedral ceilings. Master bedroom with it's own bath and walk in closet. Central AC/heat. Wood floor in living room & hall. Bedrooms have carpet. Close to all conveniences. Walk to theater, shops, restaurants, easy access to freeway!