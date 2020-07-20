All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

11405 Chadwell Street

11405 Chadwell Street · No Longer Available
Location

11405 Chadwell Street, Lakewood, CA 90715
Eastern Lakewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
Welcome home to this beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom SINGLE LEVEL home! You'll love the warm feeling of the home the moment you enter. Hardwood floors are in the general living space, tile in the kitche and baths and carpet in the bedrooms. The chef of the family with LOVE this kitchen featuring an island overlooking the family room, granite counters, stainless appliances, abundant shaker style cabinetry and gas cooking! The refrigerator is also included! The formal dining room houses the wine refrigerator and bar area, as well as a double sided fireplace also facing the family room. The front has a private, enclosed courtyard, complete with a gas firepit for those chilly nights. AND the house has SOLAR, keeping your heating and cooling costs down to the bare minimum! Washer/Dryer, alarm, and Gardner are also included. Doesn't get much better than this!
Call Misty at 949.254.3366 for more information or to schedule an appointment to see it first hand!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11405 Chadwell Street have any available units?
11405 Chadwell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 11405 Chadwell Street have?
Some of 11405 Chadwell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11405 Chadwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
11405 Chadwell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11405 Chadwell Street pet-friendly?
No, 11405 Chadwell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 11405 Chadwell Street offer parking?
Yes, 11405 Chadwell Street offers parking.
Does 11405 Chadwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11405 Chadwell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11405 Chadwell Street have a pool?
No, 11405 Chadwell Street does not have a pool.
Does 11405 Chadwell Street have accessible units?
No, 11405 Chadwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11405 Chadwell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11405 Chadwell Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11405 Chadwell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11405 Chadwell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
