11405 Chadwell Street

Welcome home to this beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom SINGLE LEVEL home! You'll love the warm feeling of the home the moment you enter. Hardwood floors are in the general living space, tile in the kitche and baths and carpet in the bedrooms. The chef of the family with LOVE this kitchen featuring an island overlooking the family room, granite counters, stainless appliances, abundant shaker style cabinetry and gas cooking! The refrigerator is also included! The formal dining room houses the wine refrigerator and bar area, as well as a double sided fireplace also facing the family room. The front has a private, enclosed courtyard, complete with a gas firepit for those chilly nights. AND the house has SOLAR, keeping your heating and cooling costs down to the bare minimum! Washer/Dryer, alarm, and Gardner are also included. Doesn't get much better than this!

Call Misty at 949.254.3366 for more information or to schedule an appointment to see it first hand!