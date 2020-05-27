13550 Adlai Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE NOW! Spacious 4 bedroom with private citrus grove! -

This home features a long hallway that opens up to your living room, kitchen, and dining area. Off to the right is a large living room with a unique wood burning stove that gives this home a custom feel.



The kitchen, which features a stove, oven, and dishwasher has an abundance of cabinets and newer light fixtures. Down the hall, off of the kitchen is a large laundry room with additional storage followed by an extra room that is perfect for an at-home office. No shortage of storage at this home!



The 4 bedrooms have new carpet and the home has fresh paint inside and out! Both the master and hall bathrooms have been completely redone with beautifully updated flooring, modern vanity, countertops, and light fixtures.



Step out and enjoy your expansive backyard which features your own private citrus grove. This home has the perfect spot to park an RV and a driveway to house all your guest's cars.



Call today to schedule a virtual tour of this amazing home!



