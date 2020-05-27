All apartments in Lakeside
13550 Adlai Lane
13550 Adlai Lane

13550 Adlai Lane · No Longer Available
13550 Adlai Lane, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE NOW! Spacious 4 bedroom with private citrus grove! -
This home features a long hallway that opens up to your living room, kitchen, and dining area. Off to the right is a large living room with a unique wood burning stove that gives this home a custom feel.

The kitchen, which features a stove, oven, and dishwasher has an abundance of cabinets and newer light fixtures. Down the hall, off of the kitchen is a large laundry room with additional storage followed by an extra room that is perfect for an at-home office. No shortage of storage at this home!

The 4 bedrooms have new carpet and the home has fresh paint inside and out! Both the master and hall bathrooms have been completely redone with beautifully updated flooring, modern vanity, countertops, and light fixtures.

Step out and enjoy your expansive backyard which features your own private citrus grove. This home has the perfect spot to park an RV and a driveway to house all your guest's cars.

Call today to schedule a virtual tour of this amazing home!

(RLNE5763131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13550 Adlai Lane have any available units?
13550 Adlai Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, CA.
What amenities does 13550 Adlai Lane have?
Some of 13550 Adlai Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13550 Adlai Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13550 Adlai Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13550 Adlai Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13550 Adlai Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13550 Adlai Lane offer parking?
No, 13550 Adlai Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13550 Adlai Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13550 Adlai Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13550 Adlai Lane have a pool?
No, 13550 Adlai Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13550 Adlai Lane have accessible units?
No, 13550 Adlai Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13550 Adlai Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13550 Adlai Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13550 Adlai Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13550 Adlai Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

