33311 Blackwell Blvd.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Two Bedroom, Two Bath Home with a Huge Yard and Stunning Views - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



This charming home offers a great location on a private street in a quiet neighborhood. The exterior offers a large, fenced-in yard and a spacious patio. The large living room offers stunning mountain views and neutral tile flooring. The kitchen offers plenty of storage space and includes appliances: dishwasher stove, microwave. Both bedrooms are large and offer plush carpet and ceiling fans. The master bedroom offers a private bathroom. Plenty of storage space with large closets in both bedrooms and a large linen closet in the hallway. There's also a separate laundry room! Call and schedule a showing today, this home won't be available long!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Sorry, no pets.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



