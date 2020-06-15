All apartments in Lakeland Village
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

33311 Blackwell Blvd.

33311 Blackwell Boulevard · (951) 345-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33311 Blackwell Boulevard, Lakeland Village, CA 92530
Lakeland Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33311 Blackwell Blvd. · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 783 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Home with a Huge Yard and Stunning Views - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

This charming home offers a great location on a private street in a quiet neighborhood. The exterior offers a large, fenced-in yard and a spacious patio. The large living room offers stunning mountain views and neutral tile flooring. The kitchen offers plenty of storage space and includes appliances: dishwasher stove, microwave. Both bedrooms are large and offer plush carpet and ceiling fans. The master bedroom offers a private bathroom. Plenty of storage space with large closets in both bedrooms and a large linen closet in the hallway. There's also a separate laundry room! Call and schedule a showing today, this home won't be available long!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Sorry, no pets.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5787906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33311 Blackwell Blvd. have any available units?
33311 Blackwell Blvd. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33311 Blackwell Blvd. have?
Some of 33311 Blackwell Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33311 Blackwell Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
33311 Blackwell Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33311 Blackwell Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 33311 Blackwell Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland Village.
Does 33311 Blackwell Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 33311 Blackwell Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 33311 Blackwell Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33311 Blackwell Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33311 Blackwell Blvd. have a pool?
No, 33311 Blackwell Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 33311 Blackwell Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 33311 Blackwell Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 33311 Blackwell Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33311 Blackwell Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 33311 Blackwell Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 33311 Blackwell Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
