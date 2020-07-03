19243 Okeechobee Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Absolutely stunning, TOO MANY UPGRADES TO LIST, Oasis style back yard home available for lease! This home has been very well loved and has had no shortage of upgrades to compliment it charm. Arriving at this home, you will be greeted by beautiful lush and water wise landscaping. Rv/ Boat or even both may fit in additional parking on the side of the home. From the moment you walk into the front door, you will feel at home with the warm inviting vibes. From the Plantation shutters, upgraded lighting and flooring, to the well thought out touches such as additional lighting installed into the closets, the owner has thought of it all! Feel right at home with the cozy kitchen complete with granite countertops and top of the line appliances. The dining room is just close enough to visit with family while preparing meals. The front room is used as a formal sitting room and the optional 4th bedroom is currently used as the living room. Two bedrooms are located in the hallway along with the shared bathroom. The master suite- located at the end of the hallway, is complete with large sliding door closets (with upgraded lighting), private full bathroom, and french style doors leading to the back yard oasis! The back yard is just absolutely stunning with a large turf area, patio cover, beautiful plants throughout, a built in gazebo with hookups for jacuzzi if you wish to have one. You have to see this home to truly see all of the love that has been poured into it. It does not disappoint!!