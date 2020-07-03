All apartments in Lakeland Village
Find more places like 19243 Okeechobee Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland Village, CA
/
19243 Okeechobee Lane
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:31 PM

19243 Okeechobee Lane

19243 Okeechobee Lane · (951) 440-1985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

19243 Okeechobee Lane, Lakeland Village, CA 92530
Lakeland Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1274 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Absolutely stunning, TOO MANY UPGRADES TO LIST, Oasis style back yard home available for lease! This home has been very well loved and has had no shortage of upgrades to compliment it charm. Arriving at this home, you will be greeted by beautiful lush and water wise landscaping. Rv/ Boat or even both may fit in additional parking on the side of the home. From the moment you walk into the front door, you will feel at home with the warm inviting vibes. From the Plantation shutters, upgraded lighting and flooring, to the well thought out touches such as additional lighting installed into the closets, the owner has thought of it all! Feel right at home with the cozy kitchen complete with granite countertops and top of the line appliances. The dining room is just close enough to visit with family while preparing meals. The front room is used as a formal sitting room and the optional 4th bedroom is currently used as the living room. Two bedrooms are located in the hallway along with the shared bathroom. The master suite- located at the end of the hallway, is complete with large sliding door closets (with upgraded lighting), private full bathroom, and french style doors leading to the back yard oasis! The back yard is just absolutely stunning with a large turf area, patio cover, beautiful plants throughout, a built in gazebo with hookups for jacuzzi if you wish to have one. You have to see this home to truly see all of the love that has been poured into it. It does not disappoint!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19243 Okeechobee Lane have any available units?
19243 Okeechobee Lane has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19243 Okeechobee Lane have?
Some of 19243 Okeechobee Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19243 Okeechobee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19243 Okeechobee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19243 Okeechobee Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19243 Okeechobee Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland Village.
Does 19243 Okeechobee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19243 Okeechobee Lane offers parking.
Does 19243 Okeechobee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19243 Okeechobee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19243 Okeechobee Lane have a pool?
No, 19243 Okeechobee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19243 Okeechobee Lane have accessible units?
No, 19243 Okeechobee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19243 Okeechobee Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19243 Okeechobee Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19243 Okeechobee Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19243 Okeechobee Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 19243 Okeechobee Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lakeland Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLakeland Village Apartments with Garages
Lakeland Village Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CA
Moreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABanning, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity