Lake San Marcos, CA
2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:23 AM

2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle

2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Charming Duplex in a Great Location! - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath duplex was just remodeled and is move-in ready!! It is located at the bottom of San Elijo directly off S Rancho Santa Fe Rd, just a short drive to the beach, hiking trails, golf courses, restaurants, and more!

The home has new paint and carpet throughout and the kitchen has been upgraded with quartz countertops, new appliances, cabinets, and fixtures. The bedrooms are spacious and the master boasts a walk-in closet, while both bathrooms have bathtubs and showers! The home has a large fenced yard with room for outdoor dining or raised garden beds.

Pets okay with owner approval and pet deposit
Tenant pays SDG&E, Cable, and Internet
Water, Sewer, and Trash included
One year lease minimum
Washer & Dryer not included
Refrigerator included without warranty

Call (760)736-3600 to schedule your showing today!

(RLNE4834160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle have any available units?
2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle have?
Some of 2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle offer parking?
No, 2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle have a pool?
No, 2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle have accessible units?
No, 2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
