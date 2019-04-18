2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets some paid utils bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Charming Duplex in a Great Location! - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath duplex was just remodeled and is move-in ready!! It is located at the bottom of San Elijo directly off S Rancho Santa Fe Rd, just a short drive to the beach, hiking trails, golf courses, restaurants, and more!



The home has new paint and carpet throughout and the kitchen has been upgraded with quartz countertops, new appliances, cabinets, and fixtures. The bedrooms are spacious and the master boasts a walk-in closet, while both bathrooms have bathtubs and showers! The home has a large fenced yard with room for outdoor dining or raised garden beds.



Pets okay with owner approval and pet deposit

Tenant pays SDG&E, Cable, and Internet

Water, Sewer, and Trash included

One year lease minimum

Washer & Dryer not included

Refrigerator included without warranty



Call (760)736-3600 to schedule your showing today!



(RLNE4834160)