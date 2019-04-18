2139 Meadowlark Ranch Circle

Amenities
Charming Duplex in a Great Location! - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath duplex was just remodeled and is move-in ready!! It is located at the bottom of San Elijo directly off S Rancho Santa Fe Rd, just a short drive to the beach, hiking trails, golf courses, restaurants, and more!
The home has new paint and carpet throughout and the kitchen has been upgraded with quartz countertops, new appliances, cabinets, and fixtures. The bedrooms are spacious and the master boasts a walk-in closet, while both bathrooms have bathtubs and showers! The home has a large fenced yard with room for outdoor dining or raised garden beds.
Pets okay with owner approval and pet deposit
Tenant pays SDG&E, Cable, and Internet
Water, Sewer, and Trash included
One year lease minimum
Washer & Dryer not included
Refrigerator included without warranty
