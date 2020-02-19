All apartments in Lake San Marcos
Find more places like 1880 Fairway Cir Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake San Marcos, CA
/
1880 Fairway Cir Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1880 Fairway Cir Dr

1880 Fairway Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake San Marcos
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1880 Fairway Circle Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Description

Gorgeous Condo Overlooking Golfcourse Rarely available 3 bd/2 ba, upper level, Lake San Marcos condo with fabulous views of golf course and south hills. Beautiful condition with tons of recent upgrades including: new bath and kitchen cabinets & countertops, Toto toilets, lighting, paint, interior doors and hardware, water heater, disposal, HVAC, smooth ceilings, carpet. Panoramic views from large back deck and nice seating area on front deck. Carport with ample storage. Award winning schools nearby. Dont miss this one. This condo boasts wood-finished, cathedral ceilings and a gas-feature fireplace in the living room. There are two separate master suites with lovely views, one with a walk in closet, plus a third room with built in desk and bookcase that can be used as an office or bedroom. Move in ready condition. Easy walk to Discovery Elementary and San Marcos High, and short drive to San Elijo Middle, all stellar schools. Shopping and many restaurants plus two golf courses nearby. Only minutes to amazing north county beaches. *Can be rented furnished if desired for additional fees
$ 2,650 Per Month

Property Size: 1325

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Deposit: $2600

Amenities

Pool
Patio
Balcony

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1880 Fairway Cir Dr have any available units?
1880 Fairway Cir Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 1880 Fairway Cir Dr have?
Some of 1880 Fairway Cir Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1880 Fairway Cir Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1880 Fairway Cir Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1880 Fairway Cir Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1880 Fairway Cir Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake San Marcos.
Does 1880 Fairway Cir Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1880 Fairway Cir Dr offers parking.
Does 1880 Fairway Cir Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1880 Fairway Cir Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1880 Fairway Cir Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1880 Fairway Cir Dr has a pool.
Does 1880 Fairway Cir Dr have accessible units?
No, 1880 Fairway Cir Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1880 Fairway Cir Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1880 Fairway Cir Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1880 Fairway Cir Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1880 Fairway Cir Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake San Marcos 1 BedroomsLake San Marcos 2 Bedrooms
Lake San Marcos Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake San Marcos Apartments with Parking
Lake San Marcos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CATemescal Valley, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College