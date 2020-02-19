1880 Fairway Cir Dr

Amenities

Gorgeous Condo Overlooking Golfcourse Rarely available 3 bd/2 ba, upper level, Lake San Marcos condo with fabulous views of golf course and south hills. Beautiful condition with tons of recent upgrades including: new bath and kitchen cabinets & countertops, Toto toilets, lighting, paint, interior doors and hardware, water heater, disposal, HVAC, smooth ceilings, carpet. Panoramic views from large back deck and nice seating area on front deck. Carport with ample storage. Award winning schools nearby. Dont miss this one. This condo boasts wood-finished, cathedral ceilings and a gas-feature fireplace in the living room. There are two separate master suites with lovely views, one with a walk in closet, plus a third room with built in desk and bookcase that can be used as an office or bedroom. Move in ready condition. Easy walk to Discovery Elementary and San Marcos High, and short drive to San Elijo Middle, all stellar schools. Shopping and many restaurants plus two golf courses nearby. Only minutes to amazing north county beaches. *Can be rented furnished if desired for additional fees

$ 2,650 Per Month



Property Size: 1325



Bedrooms: 3



Bathrooms: 2



Deposit: $2600



Amenities



Pool

Patio

Balcony