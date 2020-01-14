All apartments in Lake San Marcos
Lake San Marcos, CA
1464 La Linda Dr.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1464 La Linda Dr.

1464 La Linda Drive · No Longer Available
Lake San Marcos
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

1464 La Linda Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous Lake Front Home Available January 1st! - Sit back, relax, and enjoy your vacation in this lakefront home that is located on beautiful Lake San Marcos.

This 2 bedroom and 2 full bath home features resort-style amenities, a patio, sun deck, and a dock right on the lake for fishing! (rules and restrictions may apply).

Walk to the St. Mark Golf Club or the Lake San Marcos Tennis Courts within minutes. The community is also a short drive to Restaurant Row and a large range of options for a night out.

Being a part of the Lake San Marcos Community provides access to all of its amenities, including full-time security patrol, tennis courts, clubhouse activities, and the community pool/spa. However, the best part about Lake San Marcos living may be enjoying the sunsets as they reflect on the lake's calm water.

Call to schedule your private showing today. 760-736-3600

(RLNE2037609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1464 La Linda Dr. have any available units?
1464 La Linda Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 1464 La Linda Dr. have?
Some of 1464 La Linda Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1464 La Linda Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1464 La Linda Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1464 La Linda Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1464 La Linda Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake San Marcos.
Does 1464 La Linda Dr. offer parking?
No, 1464 La Linda Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1464 La Linda Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1464 La Linda Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1464 La Linda Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1464 La Linda Dr. has a pool.
Does 1464 La Linda Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1464 La Linda Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1464 La Linda Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1464 La Linda Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1464 La Linda Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1464 La Linda Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

