1464 La Linda Dr.

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous Lake Front Home Available January 1st! - Sit back, relax, and enjoy your vacation in this lakefront home that is located on beautiful Lake San Marcos.



This 2 bedroom and 2 full bath home features resort-style amenities, a patio, sun deck, and a dock right on the lake for fishing! (rules and restrictions may apply).



Walk to the St. Mark Golf Club or the Lake San Marcos Tennis Courts within minutes. The community is also a short drive to Restaurant Row and a large range of options for a night out.



Being a part of the Lake San Marcos Community provides access to all of its amenities, including full-time security patrol, tennis courts, clubhouse activities, and the community pool/spa. However, the best part about Lake San Marcos living may be enjoying the sunsets as they reflect on the lake's calm water.



