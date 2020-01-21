1318 San Pablo Ct

Amenities

Lake San Marcos is located in Northern San Diego County and is about 7 miles east of the Pacific Ocean and famous Csrlsbad beaches and Legoland. Our man made 80 acre lake was built in the 1960s and was determined to be the best lakeside community at that time. There are over 2500 homes with over 25 homeowner associations, each with their own rules and over 800 homes without an association but with CC&R's including this home. It is on the ST Marks Golf Course, near San Marcos High School.