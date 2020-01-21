1318 San Pablo Ct

All apartments in Lake San Marcos
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:25 AM

Location

1318 San Pablo Court, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lake San Marcos is located in Northern San Diego County and is about 7 miles east of the Pacific Ocean and famous Csrlsbad beaches and Legoland. Our man made 80 acre lake was built in the 1960s and was determined to be the best lakeside community at that time. There are over 2500 homes with over 25 homeowner associations, each with their own rules and over 800 homes without an association but with CC&R's including this home. It is on the ST Marks Golf Course, near San Marcos High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

