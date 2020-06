Amenities

Nice single-story home in a very quiet section of Hunter Valley. 55+ age restriction. Living room and master bedroom have vaulted ceilings. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 1668 square feet. Over-sized, attached 2-car garage with extra storage room. All amenities of the Lake San Marcos Resort including pool, tennis courts, and club activities are included in rent. Two golf courses and 2 restaurants are located within Lake San Marcos Resort.