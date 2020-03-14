Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lake San Marcos, CA
/
1064 La Reina Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:58 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1064 La Reina Drive
1064 La Reina Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1064 La Reina Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
On the Golf course. Beautifully updated single family home. New carpet, fresh paint, new flooring, new windows and appliances.
Rent $3150.00
No Pets/ No Smoking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1064 La Reina Drive have any available units?
1064 La Reina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake San Marcos, CA
.
What amenities does 1064 La Reina Drive have?
Some of 1064 La Reina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1064 La Reina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1064 La Reina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 La Reina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1064 La Reina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake San Marcos
.
Does 1064 La Reina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1064 La Reina Drive offers parking.
Does 1064 La Reina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1064 La Reina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 La Reina Drive have a pool?
No, 1064 La Reina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1064 La Reina Drive have accessible units?
No, 1064 La Reina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 La Reina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1064 La Reina Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1064 La Reina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1064 La Reina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
