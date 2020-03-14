All apartments in Lake San Marcos
1064 La Reina Drive
1064 La Reina Drive

Location

1064 La Reina Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
On the Golf course. Beautifully updated single family home. New carpet, fresh paint, new flooring, new windows and appliances.
Rent $3150.00

No Pets/ No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

