Lake San Marcos, CA
1017 San Pablo Dr
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

1017 San Pablo Dr

1017 San Pablo Drive · No Longer Available
Lake San Marcos
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

1017 San Pablo Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
pool table
new construction
tennis court
MOVE IN Ready! Lake San Marcos Home w/ Studio - Property Id: 256915

AVAILABLE NOW! Luxury Main House w/ Guest House/Art Studio. Award-Winning Schools - Discovery ES, San Elijo MS, San Marcos HS.
Rebuilt in 2018. Practically, NEW CONSTRUCTION with Art Studio w/ full bath. All new windows, roof, stucco. New plumbing, hot-water system/waterheater, new electric/ AC. Designer tile floors, textured carpet in bedrooms. Chef's Kitchen - luxury white quartz counters, farm sink, stainless appliances, cupboard space. Dual sliding doors frame incredible views of St. Mark's Golf Course. Concrete-piece fireplace, 2-tone paint, modern closets, dual bath sinks, tiled showers, walk-in master shower, recessed lights, custom fixtures.

Enjoy Lake San Marcos - dine at Decoy or kayak the lake! Lake & Lodge membership is $380/year & gives access to 2 Golf Courses, Clubhouse, Billiard Rooms, Tennis/Paddle Courts, 2 Pools, Lakefront Area w/ Boat Docks / Boat Rentals.

RENTS $4200/mo w/ $4200 Security Deposit. Resident pays utilities. Pet Rent $100/mo, 1 pet ok. 1 Year Lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256915
Property Id 256915

(RLNE5687878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 San Pablo Dr have any available units?
1017 San Pablo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 1017 San Pablo Dr have?
Some of 1017 San Pablo Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 San Pablo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1017 San Pablo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 San Pablo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 San Pablo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1017 San Pablo Dr offer parking?
No, 1017 San Pablo Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1017 San Pablo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1017 San Pablo Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 San Pablo Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1017 San Pablo Dr has a pool.
Does 1017 San Pablo Dr have accessible units?
No, 1017 San Pablo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 San Pablo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 San Pablo Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 San Pablo Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1017 San Pablo Dr has units with air conditioning.

