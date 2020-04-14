1017 San Pablo Dr

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Luxury Main House w/ Guest House/Art Studio. Award-Winning Schools - Discovery ES, San Elijo MS, San Marcos HS.

Rebuilt in 2018. Practically, NEW CONSTRUCTION with Art Studio w/ full bath. All new windows, roof, stucco. New plumbing, hot-water system/waterheater, new electric/ AC. Designer tile floors, textured carpet in bedrooms. Chef's Kitchen - luxury white quartz counters, farm sink, stainless appliances, cupboard space. Dual sliding doors frame incredible views of St. Mark's Golf Course. Concrete-piece fireplace, 2-tone paint, modern closets, dual bath sinks, tiled showers, walk-in master shower, recessed lights, custom fixtures.



Enjoy Lake San Marcos - dine at Decoy or kayak the lake! Lake & Lodge membership is $380/year & gives access to 2 Golf Courses, Clubhouse, Billiard Rooms, Tennis/Paddle Courts, 2 Pools, Lakefront Area w/ Boat Docks / Boat Rentals.



RENTS $4200/mo w/ $4200 Security Deposit. Resident pays utilities. Pet Rent $100/mo, 1 pet ok. 1 Year Lease.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256915

