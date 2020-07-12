/
/
/
east lake district
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
95 Apartments for rent in East Lake District, Lake Elsinore, CA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
29102 Hawthorn
29102 Hawthorn, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2800 sqft
Brand new single-story smart home with attached 3 car garage. Beautiful Vaulted ceilings and large windows bask the home in an abundance of natural light.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
150 Lakeshore Dr., Lake Elsinore
150 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$900
1 Bedroom single story in 55+ Senior community - Property Id: 314819 1 Bedroom one story end unit. Beautiful Lake and Mountain views from master bedroom. A/C and ceiling fans. Peaceful & friendly Senior Community living. New paint & flooring.
Results within 1 mile of East Lake District
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15525 Boulder Road
15525 Boulder Road, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1141 sqft
15525 Boulder Road Available 07/21/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
32860 Mission Trail
32860 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
880 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
33311 Blackwell Blvd.
33311 Blackwell Boulevard, Lakeland Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
783 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Home with a Huge Yard and Stunning Views - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
19243 Okeechobee Lane
19243 Okeechobee Lane, Lakeland Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1274 sqft
Absolutely stunning, TOO MANY UPGRADES TO LIST, Oasis style back yard home available for lease! This home has been very well loved and has had no shortage of upgrades to compliment it charm.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
32358 Lakeview Terrace
32358 Lakeview Terrace, Wildomar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
750 sqft
Charming Lake Elsinore 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath home, move in ready!! This home features a living room and open kitchen. Beautifully landscaped yard with porch relaxing. ALL utilities included except internet/tv. Won't last long
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
32385 Lakeview Terrace
32385 Lakeview Terrace, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lake Elsinore Gem.. Bedroom and 1 Bath home, move in ready!! This home features a living room and open kitchen. Beautifully landscaped yard with porch and back patio for relaxing.
Results within 5 miles of East Lake District
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1614 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,515
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Santa Rosa Apartment Homes
36491 Yamas Dr, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,596
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1215 sqft
Sophisticated and smart, Santa Rosa is upscale renting in Wildomar, California. A quaint, suburban community centrally located near Murrieta and Lake Elsinore.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
17430 Cottrell
17430 Cottrell Boulevard, Lakeland Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1002 sqft
17430 Cottrell Available 08/17/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Via Scenica
7 Via Scenica, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3194 sqft
7 Via Scenica Available 07/20/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
34025 Harvest Way
34025 Harvest Way, Wildomar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1242 sqft
34025 Harvest Way Available 08/16/20 Welcome To Your New Home In Wildomar "The Farm Community" - Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom home in The Farm Community!!!! This single story home was recently remodeled.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
24485 Payton Drive
24485 Payton Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3091 sqft
This Brand new home is perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests! It features tile floors, stylish lighting fixtures, large windows.This large kitchen has stainless steel appliances and huge island to entertain your guest.
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
23471 Vista
23471 Vista Way, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Spectacular Views!!! Backs up to Canyon Lake! This unique and rare find offers; MAIN HOUSE with three spacious bedrooms, 2.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16450 Pinyon
16450 Pinyon Street, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
864 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
22133 Pecos Place
22133 Pecos Place, Canyon Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2760 sqft
MAGNIFICENT WATER VIEW ESTATE HOME LOCATED ON PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC. DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY LEADING TO OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BEAUTIFUL LIVING & DINING AREA WITH LAKE VIEWS. LARGE BRIGHT KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND, DOUBLE OVENS, PANTRY.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
34295 Chaparossa
34295 Chaparossa Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
3088 sqft
34295 Chaparossa Available 08/28/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
35958 Banyan Rim Drive
35958 Banyan Rim Drive, Wildomar, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3210 sqft
Nice Larger Home, 5 Bed/3.5Bath 3 Car Garage This house offers 5 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths with high ceiling living room, formal dining room, and huge family room with fireplace.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
21 Via Del Renal Court
21 Via Del Renal Court, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3711 sqft
Located in the Watermark at Tuscany Hills. Large master bedroom and 4 additional bedrooms and 5 baths, over 3700 square feet of living space. The back yard is cozy and spacious with view of the lake.
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
27250 Peach Street
27250 Peach Street, Meadowbrook, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2000 sqft
LIKE NEW POOL & SPA HOME WITH VIEWS! This beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 bath, single story, manufactured home is approx. 2,000 sq/ft and sits on approx. 2 acres in Perris (Meadowbrook area approx. 7 mins to Lake Elsinore Costco/Lowe's center).
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
16527 Badalona Street
16527 Badalona Street, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1520 sqft
Single Story home located in the Viscaya gated Community. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2 car attached garage. Open floor plan with an island in the kitchen that overlooks the living room. Living room has a cozy fireplace.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CALake Elsinore, CALakeland Village, CAWildomar, CAMurrieta, CAMenifee, CAPerris, CA