Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:51 PM

962 Calle Aragon

962 Calle Aragon · (949) 878-8266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

962 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1002 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
Senior community for 55+. Lease unfurnished. Lovely single story " Villa Nova" home with NO ONE ABOVE and BELOW and you can park on Calle Aragon just outside of the unit. It has 2 beds and 1 bath. WASHER/DRYER inside unit. Now is under renovation, ceilings are smooth, new paint, shower gets reglazed and scheduled to change new DOUBLE PANE GLASS WINDOW and SLIDING DOOR, LAMINATED FLOORING and etc. This unit is in a fantastic location near Club House 1, Library and walking distance to outside plaza (Mother's Market, CVS and banks). Carport# 715 - 03.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 962 Calle Aragon have any available units?
962 Calle Aragon has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 962 Calle Aragon have?
Some of 962 Calle Aragon's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 962 Calle Aragon currently offering any rent specials?
962 Calle Aragon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 962 Calle Aragon pet-friendly?
No, 962 Calle Aragon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 962 Calle Aragon offer parking?
Yes, 962 Calle Aragon does offer parking.
Does 962 Calle Aragon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 962 Calle Aragon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 962 Calle Aragon have a pool?
No, 962 Calle Aragon does not have a pool.
Does 962 Calle Aragon have accessible units?
No, 962 Calle Aragon does not have accessible units.
Does 962 Calle Aragon have units with dishwashers?
No, 962 Calle Aragon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 962 Calle Aragon have units with air conditioning?
No, 962 Calle Aragon does not have units with air conditioning.
