962 Calle Aragon

Amenities

in unit laundry carport recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking

Senior community for 55+. Lease unfurnished. Lovely single story " Villa Nova" home with NO ONE ABOVE and BELOW and you can park on Calle Aragon just outside of the unit. It has 2 beds and 1 bath. WASHER/DRYER inside unit. Now is under renovation, ceilings are smooth, new paint, shower gets reglazed and scheduled to change new DOUBLE PANE GLASS WINDOW and SLIDING DOOR, LAMINATED FLOORING and etc. This unit is in a fantastic location near Club House 1, Library and walking distance to outside plaza (Mother's Market, CVS and banks). Carport# 715 - 03.