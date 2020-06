903 RONDA SEVILLA

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool internet access

55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY! FULLY FURNISHED FOR MINIMUM OF 4 MONTHS UP TO 12 MONTHS, OR MORE. FAVORED CASTILLA MODEL WITH FIREPLACE, WRAP AROUND DECK, END UNIT!! SOUTHERN EXPOSURE EXCELLENT VIEW OF TREES & CREEK AREA!! JUST 1/2 BLOCK WALK TO WALKING PATH ALONG THE CREEK!! BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED -MOST FURNITURE/FURNISHINGS/APPLIANCES WERE NEW 2019!! NEW BRIGHT BEIGE W/W CARPETING, INTERIOR FRESHLY PAINTED!! WASHER & DRYER. 3 TV'S , ABUNDANT PARKING CLOSE BY, PLUS CARPORT AT 669-1. ENJOY THE MANY AMENITIES IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE COMMUNITY--- LOW PRICED GOLF! MANY HEATED POOLS, SPAS, GYMS, PICKLE BALL, OVER 70 CHANNELS OF CABLE TV + 40 MUSIC CHANNELS, WATER, SEWER, TRASH INCLUDED. TENANT ONLY PAYS ELECTRIC, INTERNET, DVR RENTAL. CARPORT 669-1