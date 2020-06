Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Laguna Woods GEM! End unit Casa Linda located near Aliso Creek. NO STAIRS if you park on the street. Drenched in natural light, this lovely home is ready for you to move right in. Freshly painted and spotlessly clean! . Kitchen is fully REMODELED with new cabinets, counter tops and all appliances. There is ample cabinets and plenty of counter space. Large Patio with plenty of room to entertain and BBQ. Master bath is light and bright. Stacked washer and dryer included. Bedrooms are spacious and bathrooms remodeled. This is the perfect home to enjoy all the amenities that Laguna Woods has to offer!