Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:14 AM

789 Via Los Altos

789 via Los Altos · No Longer Available
Location

789 via Los Altos, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 789 Via Los Altos have any available units?
789 Via Los Altos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
Is 789 Via Los Altos currently offering any rent specials?
789 Via Los Altos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 789 Via Los Altos pet-friendly?
No, 789 Via Los Altos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 789 Via Los Altos offer parking?
No, 789 Via Los Altos does not offer parking.
Does 789 Via Los Altos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 789 Via Los Altos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 789 Via Los Altos have a pool?
No, 789 Via Los Altos does not have a pool.
Does 789 Via Los Altos have accessible units?
No, 789 Via Los Altos does not have accessible units.
Does 789 Via Los Altos have units with dishwashers?
No, 789 Via Los Altos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 789 Via Los Altos have units with air conditioning?
No, 789 Via Los Altos does not have units with air conditioning.
