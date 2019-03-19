765 Calle Aragon

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court bocce court carport clubhouse gym parking pool pool table volleyball court yoga

Wonderfully remodeled cottage home...QUICK-EASY (one-minute-walk) to CLUB HOUSE ONE. This light & bright ' 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home has been uniquely redesigned. NO Steps or Stairs. No one above or below you. NEW Kitchen, NEW Appliances, NEW Double-Pane Windows and Sliding Doors. NEW Quiet Mitsubishi Air Conditioning with 4 Remote-Controlled Inside Units ( LR, each BR, and Kitchen). Vaulted Ceilings in all rooms Including kitchen. Solid-Wood Entrance Door with Key-Less Lock. ENCLOSED Patio with ENERGY Efficient -Double-Pane-Windows PLUS large (2x6) Skylight. One 2x4 Skylight in each Bathroom. Two Solar-Tube Type Skylights in LR. Over-Size Window added in Kitchen to enjoyment the outside garden view

(Lemon and Pomegranate trees). Water Heater relocated outside to provide space for a full-size dinning set. Private Master Suite with Full Bath. Space-Age Shower in Guest Bath. Inside Laundry with Washer. Additional Wall Lighting can be adjusted for any mood. 4-inch Soundproofing Wall added to the living room wall for privacy. Neutral Tile Flooring throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Carport is very close. Close to Club House 1 provides quick access to Fitness Center, Swimming Pool, Volleyball, Basketball, Bocce, Billiard Room, Bus Station, Drop-In Lounge, and all activities like Yoga, Tai Chi, Chi Gong, Painting, Archery, Shuffle Board, Line Dancing, Badminton, and much more. Laguna Woods is a hidden secret and only 6 miles from beautifu Laguna Beach. *SEE VIRTUAL TOUR*