765 Calle Aragon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

765 Calle Aragon

Location

765 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
volleyball court
yoga
Wonderfully remodeled cottage home...QUICK-EASY (one-minute-walk) to CLUB HOUSE ONE. This light & bright ' 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home has been uniquely redesigned. NO Steps or Stairs. No one above or below you. NEW Kitchen, NEW Appliances, NEW Double-Pane Windows and Sliding Doors. NEW Quiet Mitsubishi Air Conditioning with 4 Remote-Controlled Inside Units ( LR, each BR, and Kitchen). Vaulted Ceilings in all rooms Including kitchen. Solid-Wood Entrance Door with Key-Less Lock. ENCLOSED Patio with ENERGY Efficient -Double-Pane-Windows PLUS large (2x6) Skylight. One 2x4 Skylight in each Bathroom. Two Solar-Tube Type Skylights in LR. Over-Size Window added in Kitchen to enjoyment the outside garden view
(Lemon and Pomegranate trees). Water Heater relocated outside to provide space for a full-size dinning set. Private Master Suite with Full Bath. Space-Age Shower in Guest Bath. Inside Laundry with Washer. Additional Wall Lighting can be adjusted for any mood. 4-inch Soundproofing Wall added to the living room wall for privacy. Neutral Tile Flooring throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Carport is very close. Close to Club House 1 provides quick access to Fitness Center, Swimming Pool, Volleyball, Basketball, Bocce, Billiard Room, Bus Station, Drop-In Lounge, and all activities like Yoga, Tai Chi, Chi Gong, Painting, Archery, Shuffle Board, Line Dancing, Badminton, and much more. Laguna Woods is a hidden secret and only 6 miles from beautifu Laguna Beach. *SEE VIRTUAL TOUR*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

