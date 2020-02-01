All apartments in Laguna Woods
Laguna Woods, CA
757 Calle Aragon
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:41 AM

757 Calle Aragon

757 Calle Aragon · No Longer Available
Location

757 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

pool
pool table
bocce court
tennis court
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
pool
pool table
tennis court
View the snow capped mountains from this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath coop in THE 55+ community of Laguna Woods. there are dual pane windows throughout as well as newer vinyl plank flooring. There are views ,from every window. The lucky residents of Laguna Woods Village have the use of the swimming pools, tennis, paddle tennis and pickleball courts, 27 hole golf course and 9 hole par 3 golf course. There is bocce ball, billiards, archery, equestrian center and much more. You can drive 7 miles to Laguna Beach or take the bus. In addition, there are over 200 clubs. You can play bridge, cribbage or scrabble. We have our own library as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 Calle Aragon have any available units?
757 Calle Aragon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 757 Calle Aragon have?
Some of 757 Calle Aragon's amenities include pool, pool table, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 Calle Aragon currently offering any rent specials?
757 Calle Aragon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 Calle Aragon pet-friendly?
No, 757 Calle Aragon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 757 Calle Aragon offer parking?
No, 757 Calle Aragon does not offer parking.
Does 757 Calle Aragon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 757 Calle Aragon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 Calle Aragon have a pool?
Yes, 757 Calle Aragon has a pool.
Does 757 Calle Aragon have accessible units?
No, 757 Calle Aragon does not have accessible units.
Does 757 Calle Aragon have units with dishwashers?
No, 757 Calle Aragon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 757 Calle Aragon have units with air conditioning?
No, 757 Calle Aragon does not have units with air conditioning.

