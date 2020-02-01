757 Calle Aragon

Amenities

View the snow capped mountains from this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath coop in THE 55+ community of Laguna Woods. there are dual pane windows throughout as well as newer vinyl plank flooring. There are views ,from every window. The lucky residents of Laguna Woods Village have the use of the swimming pools, tennis, paddle tennis and pickleball courts, 27 hole golf course and 9 hole par 3 golf course. There is bocce ball, billiards, archery, equestrian center and much more. You can drive 7 miles to Laguna Beach or take the bus. In addition, there are over 200 clubs. You can play bridge, cribbage or scrabble. We have our own library as well.