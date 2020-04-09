All apartments in Laguna Woods
752 Avenida Majorca

752 Avenida Majorca · No Longer Available
Location

752 Avenida Majorca, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come enjoy the great Southern California summer and fall weather while calling this beautiful one-level 2BR SAN SEBASTIAN furnished model in the 55+ community of Laguna Woods Village home! It features convenient inside laundry units, a large gated patio area with extra outdoor fridge and bar-b-que unit, a spacious living room, a remodeled modern kitchen with upgraded appliances, A/C units in the dining area as well as the master bedroom, a tub/shower w/seat, and a pull-out queen size sleeper sofa in the living room. This co-op unit located near Gate 3 is located within walking distance to the Laguna Woods Village Performing Arts center and LW Post Office, the Serpentine Walking Trail, Aliso Creek etc. And, numerous retail and medical facilities are within very close driving distance. Laguna Beach is just a short drive away through Laguna Canyon. Or, the incredible Dana Point Harbor area to the south via Interstate 5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Avenida Majorca have any available units?
752 Avenida Majorca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 752 Avenida Majorca have?
Some of 752 Avenida Majorca's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 Avenida Majorca currently offering any rent specials?
752 Avenida Majorca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Avenida Majorca pet-friendly?
No, 752 Avenida Majorca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 752 Avenida Majorca offer parking?
No, 752 Avenida Majorca does not offer parking.
Does 752 Avenida Majorca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 Avenida Majorca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Avenida Majorca have a pool?
No, 752 Avenida Majorca does not have a pool.
Does 752 Avenida Majorca have accessible units?
No, 752 Avenida Majorca does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Avenida Majorca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 752 Avenida Majorca has units with dishwashers.
Does 752 Avenida Majorca have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 752 Avenida Majorca has units with air conditioning.
