752 Avenida Majorca

Come enjoy the great Southern California summer and fall weather while calling this beautiful one-level 2BR SAN SEBASTIAN furnished model in the 55+ community of Laguna Woods Village home! It features convenient inside laundry units, a large gated patio area with extra outdoor fridge and bar-b-que unit, a spacious living room, a remodeled modern kitchen with upgraded appliances, A/C units in the dining area as well as the master bedroom, a tub/shower w/seat, and a pull-out queen size sleeper sofa in the living room. This co-op unit located near Gate 3 is located within walking distance to the Laguna Woods Village Performing Arts center and LW Post Office, the Serpentine Walking Trail, Aliso Creek etc. And, numerous retail and medical facilities are within very close driving distance. Laguna Beach is just a short drive away through Laguna Canyon. Or, the incredible Dana Point Harbor area to the south via Interstate 5.