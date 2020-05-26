653 Avenida sevilla

Amenities

FOR SALE OR LEASE! This co-op has everything you need! Remodeled by one of the best in Laguna Woods. Quality throughout! Guarded and gated community for your safety and security. Located on the second level gives a feeling of openness and space. Maintenance-free VINYL PLANK FLOORING throughout ensures WATERPROOF protection. NEW CENTRAL HEAT/AC for complete comfort all year round. The kitchen has been totally remodeled with all wood soft-close cabinetry, quartz and granite counters, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, and an island right in the middle for ease of entertaining. Recessed lighting, double pane windows, remodeled baths, stacked washer, and dryer - all the must-haves!. Move right in - not a thing left to do. This home has the right exposure; BRIGHT AND SUNNY. The enclosed designed patio/greenhouse boasts 100 sqft of outdoor living space with views of the lush grass area. But chances are you'll be out and about enjoying all the clubs and amenities Laguna Woods has to offer, some of which are golf, tennis, pickleball, bocce, and woodworking, along with over 200 clubs and organizations. Easy access to the Freeway for those still commuting! And just a short drive to all the local beaches with their unique art galleries, specialty shops, and delicious restaurants. Come see us--you won't be disappointed.