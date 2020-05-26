All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

653 Avenida sevilla

653 Avenida Sevilla · (714) 230-0078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

653 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit P · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
tennis court
FOR SALE OR LEASE! This co-op has everything you need! Remodeled by one of the best in Laguna Woods. Quality throughout! Guarded and gated community for your safety and security. Located on the second level gives a feeling of openness and space. Maintenance-free VINYL PLANK FLOORING throughout ensures WATERPROOF protection. NEW CENTRAL HEAT/AC for complete comfort all year round. The kitchen has been totally remodeled with all wood soft-close cabinetry, quartz and granite counters, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, and an island right in the middle for ease of entertaining. Recessed lighting, double pane windows, remodeled baths, stacked washer, and dryer - all the must-haves!. Move right in - not a thing left to do. This home has the right exposure; BRIGHT AND SUNNY. The enclosed designed patio/greenhouse boasts 100 sqft of outdoor living space with views of the lush grass area. But chances are you'll be out and about enjoying all the clubs and amenities Laguna Woods has to offer, some of which are golf, tennis, pickleball, bocce, and woodworking, along with over 200 clubs and organizations. Easy access to the Freeway for those still commuting! And just a short drive to all the local beaches with their unique art galleries, specialty shops, and delicious restaurants. Come see us--you won't be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 653 Avenida sevilla have any available units?
653 Avenida sevilla has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 653 Avenida sevilla have?
Some of 653 Avenida sevilla's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 653 Avenida sevilla currently offering any rent specials?
653 Avenida sevilla isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 Avenida sevilla pet-friendly?
No, 653 Avenida sevilla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 653 Avenida sevilla offer parking?
No, 653 Avenida sevilla does not offer parking.
Does 653 Avenida sevilla have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 653 Avenida sevilla offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 Avenida sevilla have a pool?
No, 653 Avenida sevilla does not have a pool.
Does 653 Avenida sevilla have accessible units?
No, 653 Avenida sevilla does not have accessible units.
Does 653 Avenida sevilla have units with dishwashers?
No, 653 Avenida sevilla does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 653 Avenida sevilla have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 653 Avenida sevilla has units with air conditioning.
