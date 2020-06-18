All apartments in Laguna Woods
5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A

5590 Avenida Sosiega · (949) 689-5637
Location

5590 Avenida Sosiega, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A · Avail. now

$3,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2570 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**NOW AVAIL - 3bed 2 ba Largest Single Family Floor Plan in Laguna Woods Gated Private Access Community** - ***************Laguna Woods is a 55+ Age Restricted Residential Community. AVAILABLE NOW*******

$3750.00 RENT
$3750.00 SEC DEPOSIT

Wonderful large single level home with attached 2 car garage & direct access. Front entry gated & tiled. Double door entry with limestone tile flooring. Large living room with fireplace (gas logs included) & sliders to patio, formal dining room with sliders to patio. Large kitchen with pergo wood flooring & newer stainless steel appliances, lots of storage cabinets & separate eating area & built in desk. Recessed lighting. Great patio spaces and views. Master Bedroom off the entry with large walk in closet. Master bath is huge with separate vanity area, double sink counter, large walk in shower & separate tub. A wall of glass looks out to an atrium. Bath is all tiled flooring. There is a separate wing off the living room with 2 bedrooms with walk in closets & a full bath with walk in shower. There is a separate laundry room with sink, washer & dryer included. There is a large coat closet. This size home is a rare find in Laguna Woods.

For inquiries: Email Suzi@Lrsrm.com

LRS Realty & Management Inc. complies with all Fair Housing Rules and Regulations
DRE#01820556

(RLNE5742196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A have any available units?
5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A have?
Some of 5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A currently offering any rent specials?
5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A pet-friendly?
No, 5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A offer parking?
Yes, 5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A does offer parking.
Does 5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A have a pool?
No, 5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A does not have a pool.
Does 5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A have accessible units?
No, 5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A does not have accessible units.
Does 5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A does not have units with air conditioning.
