5590 Avenida Sosiega W #A

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

**NOW AVAIL - 3bed 2 ba Largest Single Family Floor Plan in Laguna Woods Gated Private Access Community** - ***************Laguna Woods is a 55+ Age Restricted Residential Community. AVAILABLE NOW*******



$3750.00 RENT

$3750.00 SEC DEPOSIT



Wonderful large single level home with attached 2 car garage & direct access. Front entry gated & tiled. Double door entry with limestone tile flooring. Large living room with fireplace (gas logs included) & sliders to patio, formal dining room with sliders to patio. Large kitchen with pergo wood flooring & newer stainless steel appliances, lots of storage cabinets & separate eating area & built in desk. Recessed lighting. Great patio spaces and views. Master Bedroom off the entry with large walk in closet. Master bath is huge with separate vanity area, double sink counter, large walk in shower & separate tub. A wall of glass looks out to an atrium. Bath is all tiled flooring. There is a separate wing off the living room with 2 bedrooms with walk in closets & a full bath with walk in shower. There is a separate laundry room with sink, washer & dryer included. There is a large coat closet. This size home is a rare find in Laguna Woods.



For inquiries: Email Suzi@Lrsrm.com



LRS Realty & Management Inc. complies with all Fair Housing Rules and Regulations

DRE#01820556



