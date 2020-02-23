5439 Via Carrizo

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage media room

Great Lease Price- absolute Gem- Totally expanded detached single family home.Tastefully remodeled with all new amenities. Chef style kitchen. High ceilings, updated bathrooms, new windows with plantation shutters. All gorgeous wood flooring. Lots of storage inside the property and in the garage. Property sits on an expanded corner lot with a private interior courtyard entry. Home overlooks an expansive serene grass & tree greenbelt for a relaxing views. The added windows are strategic to capitalize on the great views.

Laguna Woods 55 + community: 24 hr guard gated access, 27 hole golf course with Clubhouse & Restaurant. 9 hole par 3 executive course. 5 swimming pools, 7 clubhouses. Fitness center, equestrian, Library, Live Theatre and 250 social clubs. Free Bus Service within the Village ,near by Shopping and Medical centers. Close to Beach and Fwy access. Living here is a Life Style!