Last updated February 23 2020 at 3:01 AM

5439 Via Carrizo

5439 Via Carrizo · No Longer Available
Location

5439 Via Carrizo, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Great Lease Price- absolute Gem- Totally expanded detached single family home.Tastefully remodeled with all new amenities. Chef style kitchen. High ceilings, updated bathrooms, new windows with plantation shutters. All gorgeous wood flooring. Lots of storage inside the property and in the garage. Property sits on an expanded corner lot with a private interior courtyard entry. Home overlooks an expansive serene grass & tree greenbelt for a relaxing views. The added windows are strategic to capitalize on the great views.
Laguna Woods 55 + community: 24 hr guard gated access, 27 hole golf course with Clubhouse & Restaurant. 9 hole par 3 executive course. 5 swimming pools, 7 clubhouses. Fitness center, equestrian, Library, Live Theatre and 250 social clubs. Free Bus Service within the Village ,near by Shopping and Medical centers. Close to Beach and Fwy access. Living here is a Life Style!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5439 Via Carrizo have any available units?
5439 Via Carrizo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 5439 Via Carrizo have?
Some of 5439 Via Carrizo's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5439 Via Carrizo currently offering any rent specials?
5439 Via Carrizo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5439 Via Carrizo pet-friendly?
No, 5439 Via Carrizo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 5439 Via Carrizo offer parking?
Yes, 5439 Via Carrizo offers parking.
Does 5439 Via Carrizo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5439 Via Carrizo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5439 Via Carrizo have a pool?
Yes, 5439 Via Carrizo has a pool.
Does 5439 Via Carrizo have accessible units?
No, 5439 Via Carrizo does not have accessible units.
Does 5439 Via Carrizo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5439 Via Carrizo has units with dishwashers.
Does 5439 Via Carrizo have units with air conditioning?
No, 5439 Via Carrizo does not have units with air conditioning.

