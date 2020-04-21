Amenities

5370 Punta Alta Unit 2E Available 06/01/20 SHORT TERM Fully-Furnished Condo in 55+ Laguna Woods - 55+ LAGUNA WOODS Fully-furnished condo SHORT TERM RENTAL Avail 6/1-12/30. Completely remodeled with impeccable taste! Over 1600sf, 3 bedrooms & 2 baths! Large open floor plan, single level with tons of natural light, enclosed balcony and breakfast nook in the kitchen. Beautifully furnished, all new appliances, freshly painted with smooth ceilings throughout! Underground garage, convenient elevator, and wheelchair access. Need more space? There is a basement recreation room with a 74 person capacity, ideal for your projects or gatherings. Laguna Woods Village is the ultimate senior destination with numerous resort amenities including golf, tennis, a performing arts center, and transportation. This is a great opportunity for a lifestyle! Includes water, and basic cable. (3 month minimum)



No Pets Allowed



