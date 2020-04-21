All apartments in Laguna Woods
5370 Punta Alta Unit 2E

5370 Punta Alta
Location

5370 Punta Alta, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
elevator
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
parking
garage
tennis court
5370 Punta Alta Unit 2E Available 06/01/20 SHORT TERM Fully-Furnished Condo in 55+ Laguna Woods - 55+ LAGUNA WOODS Fully-furnished condo SHORT TERM RENTAL Avail 6/1-12/30. Completely remodeled with impeccable taste! Over 1600sf, 3 bedrooms & 2 baths! Large open floor plan, single level with tons of natural light, enclosed balcony and breakfast nook in the kitchen. Beautifully furnished, all new appliances, freshly painted with smooth ceilings throughout! Underground garage, convenient elevator, and wheelchair access. Need more space? There is a basement recreation room with a 74 person capacity, ideal for your projects or gatherings. Laguna Woods Village is the ultimate senior destination with numerous resort amenities including golf, tennis, a performing arts center, and transportation. This is a great opportunity for a lifestyle! Includes water, and basic cable. (3 month minimum)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2639926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5370 Punta Alta Unit 2E have any available units?
5370 Punta Alta Unit 2E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 5370 Punta Alta Unit 2E have?
Some of 5370 Punta Alta Unit 2E's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5370 Punta Alta Unit 2E currently offering any rent specials?
5370 Punta Alta Unit 2E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5370 Punta Alta Unit 2E pet-friendly?
No, 5370 Punta Alta Unit 2E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 5370 Punta Alta Unit 2E offer parking?
Yes, 5370 Punta Alta Unit 2E offers parking.
Does 5370 Punta Alta Unit 2E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5370 Punta Alta Unit 2E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5370 Punta Alta Unit 2E have a pool?
No, 5370 Punta Alta Unit 2E does not have a pool.
Does 5370 Punta Alta Unit 2E have accessible units?
Yes, 5370 Punta Alta Unit 2E has accessible units.
Does 5370 Punta Alta Unit 2E have units with dishwashers?
No, 5370 Punta Alta Unit 2E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5370 Punta Alta Unit 2E have units with air conditioning?
No, 5370 Punta Alta Unit 2E does not have units with air conditioning.

