Amenities

parking bocce court tennis court furnished

This furnished 2 bedroom, 1.75 bathrooms has a king size bed in the master bedroom & a queen size bed in the guest bedroom. Easy access to laundry bldg and to parking. bring your clothes & toothbrush and enjoy this active community, golfing, tennis, bocce ball, pickle ball, lawn bowling, dances, gyms, craft shops and more. This 55+ community has more than you thing to keep enjoying life..