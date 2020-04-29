All apartments in Laguna Woods
Laguna Woods, CA
403 Avenida Castilla
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:40 AM

403 Avenida Castilla

403 Avenida Castilla · No Longer Available
Location

403 Avenida Castilla, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
internet access
"55+ Community" Welcome to this nicely remodeled home that's fully furnished located in the beautiful Senior Community of Laguna Woods. This popular "Seville" model is bright, roomy, and comfortable. Highlights include newer Laminate Floors in Living and Dining areas. Brand New Laminate Floors and newer windows in the main level Master Bedroom. The Open Kitchen has a window, elegant tiles, high qualify granite counter-tops, double-sinks, newer stainless steel appliances, glass-top stove, Microwave, and Fridge. Enjoy peace and quiet in this open and airy floor-plan with high ceilings. The Dining area has designer built-in shelves. Have fun watching TV on your large screen in the Living Room that opens to the patio through a sliding door. Downstairs Bathroom has been Remodeled. Upstairs you will have your own office space, and desk area in the Loft. Upstairs you also have your guest Bedroom/2nd Bedroom that offers wall-mounted large screen TV, ceiling Fan, newer sliding door/windows with open views, has its own full Bathroom, and walk-in closet. Enjoy the comfort of cool temps in the summer and warm temps in winter with the high efficiency wall-mounted central cooling/heating systems. Abundant Parking plus an assigned car-port. Immediate Access to convenient community Laundry. Many Amenities in the community. Low priced Golf! Heated Pools, Spas, Gyms, Pickle Ball. Cable TV and Internet included. Water, Sewer, Trash Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Avenida Castilla have any available units?
403 Avenida Castilla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 403 Avenida Castilla have?
Some of 403 Avenida Castilla's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Avenida Castilla currently offering any rent specials?
403 Avenida Castilla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Avenida Castilla pet-friendly?
No, 403 Avenida Castilla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 403 Avenida Castilla offer parking?
Yes, 403 Avenida Castilla offers parking.
Does 403 Avenida Castilla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Avenida Castilla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Avenida Castilla have a pool?
Yes, 403 Avenida Castilla has a pool.
Does 403 Avenida Castilla have accessible units?
No, 403 Avenida Castilla does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Avenida Castilla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 Avenida Castilla has units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Avenida Castilla have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 Avenida Castilla does not have units with air conditioning.

