403 Avenida Castilla

"55+ Community" Welcome to this nicely remodeled home that's fully furnished located in the beautiful Senior Community of Laguna Woods. This popular "Seville" model is bright, roomy, and comfortable. Highlights include newer Laminate Floors in Living and Dining areas. Brand New Laminate Floors and newer windows in the main level Master Bedroom. The Open Kitchen has a window, elegant tiles, high qualify granite counter-tops, double-sinks, newer stainless steel appliances, glass-top stove, Microwave, and Fridge. Enjoy peace and quiet in this open and airy floor-plan with high ceilings. The Dining area has designer built-in shelves. Have fun watching TV on your large screen in the Living Room that opens to the patio through a sliding door. Downstairs Bathroom has been Remodeled. Upstairs you will have your own office space, and desk area in the Loft. Upstairs you also have your guest Bedroom/2nd Bedroom that offers wall-mounted large screen TV, ceiling Fan, newer sliding door/windows with open views, has its own full Bathroom, and walk-in closet. Enjoy the comfort of cool temps in the summer and warm temps in winter with the high efficiency wall-mounted central cooling/heating systems. Abundant Parking plus an assigned car-port. Immediate Access to convenient community Laundry. Many Amenities in the community. Low priced Golf! Heated Pools, Spas, Gyms, Pickle Ball. Cable TV and Internet included. Water, Sewer, Trash Included.