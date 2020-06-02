4014 Calle Sonora Oeste

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool tennis court

BEST VIEW EVER! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS! Highly upgraded end Unit with engineered wood flooring throughout! private entrance. Central HVAC system to keep you comfortable year-round. Sparkling clean, fresh paint and beautiful finishing touches. Open kitchen to enjoy the beautiful view!

Very spacious light and bright 3 bedroom condo. Good size enclosed balcony off the living room to enjoy...great for entertaining. The first occupant must be age 55+ to reside in Laguna Woods, a second occupant can be age 45+. The building sits on its own cul de sac in one of the most desirable areas of Laguna Woods Village. No smoking or pets. Monthly rent includes HOA dues and water, sewer, trash, and basic cable are included. Tenant responsible for electric, lease permit fee to HOA and provide proof of renter's insurance. Enjoy the golf courses, executive par three courses, tennis, paddle tennis, lawn bowling, two fitness centers, seven clubhouses, five swimming pools, equestrian center, gardening, art studio, world-class woodshop, over 200 clubs and organizations ensure you will never get bored here! Plus, free bus transportation around the community and nearby shopping and bus trips. Country Club Living at its BEST and just approximately 6 miles from beautiful Laguna Beach!