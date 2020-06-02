All apartments in Laguna Woods
4014 Calle Sonora Oeste
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 PM

4014 Calle Sonora Oeste

4014 Calle Sonora Oeste · No Longer Available
Location

4014 Calle Sonora Oeste, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
BEST VIEW EVER! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS! Highly upgraded end Unit with engineered wood flooring throughout! private entrance. Central HVAC system to keep you comfortable year-round. Sparkling clean, fresh paint and beautiful finishing touches. Open kitchen to enjoy the beautiful view!
Very spacious light and bright 3 bedroom condo. Good size enclosed balcony off the living room to enjoy...great for entertaining. The first occupant must be age 55+ to reside in Laguna Woods, a second occupant can be age 45+. The building sits on its own cul de sac in one of the most desirable areas of Laguna Woods Village. No smoking or pets. Monthly rent includes HOA dues and water, sewer, trash, and basic cable are included. Tenant responsible for electric, lease permit fee to HOA and provide proof of renter's insurance. Enjoy the golf courses, executive par three courses, tennis, paddle tennis, lawn bowling, two fitness centers, seven clubhouses, five swimming pools, equestrian center, gardening, art studio, world-class woodshop, over 200 clubs and organizations ensure you will never get bored here! Plus, free bus transportation around the community and nearby shopping and bus trips. Country Club Living at its BEST and just approximately 6 miles from beautiful Laguna Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 Calle Sonora Oeste have any available units?
4014 Calle Sonora Oeste doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 4014 Calle Sonora Oeste have?
Some of 4014 Calle Sonora Oeste's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 Calle Sonora Oeste currently offering any rent specials?
4014 Calle Sonora Oeste is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 Calle Sonora Oeste pet-friendly?
Yes, 4014 Calle Sonora Oeste is pet friendly.
Does 4014 Calle Sonora Oeste offer parking?
No, 4014 Calle Sonora Oeste does not offer parking.
Does 4014 Calle Sonora Oeste have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 Calle Sonora Oeste does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 Calle Sonora Oeste have a pool?
Yes, 4014 Calle Sonora Oeste has a pool.
Does 4014 Calle Sonora Oeste have accessible units?
No, 4014 Calle Sonora Oeste does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 Calle Sonora Oeste have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4014 Calle Sonora Oeste has units with dishwashers.
Does 4014 Calle Sonora Oeste have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4014 Calle Sonora Oeste has units with air conditioning.

