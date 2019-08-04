All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 389 Avenida Castilla.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
389 Avenida Castilla
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:01 AM

389 Avenida Castilla

389 Avenida Castilla · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

389 Avenida Castilla, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This 2 bedroom/1.75 bath Casa Blanca is clean and in move-in condition! Located in Laguna Woods Senior Community! It features newer energy efficient windows, freshly painted walls throughout. The spacious living room opens to balcony hosting that indoor-outdoor feeling to enjoy morning coffee. This home is set for entertaining with a dining room area, ceiling fan, dishwasher, raised counters with ample prep space and plenty of cabinets. Secondary bedroom has a ceiling fan, closets with cabinets above and directly across the hall from the guest bathroom. The master suite also has a ceiling fan, ample closet space and a conveniently located stackable washer/dyer in master hallway makes doing laundry easy. This unit's carport is close (space 301-5) and there is plenty of parking right out front for guests. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 389 Avenida Castilla have any available units?
389 Avenida Castilla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 389 Avenida Castilla have?
Some of 389 Avenida Castilla's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 389 Avenida Castilla currently offering any rent specials?
389 Avenida Castilla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 389 Avenida Castilla pet-friendly?
No, 389 Avenida Castilla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 389 Avenida Castilla offer parking?
Yes, 389 Avenida Castilla offers parking.
Does 389 Avenida Castilla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 389 Avenida Castilla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 389 Avenida Castilla have a pool?
No, 389 Avenida Castilla does not have a pool.
Does 389 Avenida Castilla have accessible units?
No, 389 Avenida Castilla does not have accessible units.
Does 389 Avenida Castilla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 389 Avenida Castilla has units with dishwashers.
Does 389 Avenida Castilla have units with air conditioning?
No, 389 Avenida Castilla does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLaguna Woods 2 Bedroom Apartments
Laguna Woods Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Woods Apartments with Garages
Laguna Woods Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College