389 Avenida Castilla

This 2 bedroom/1.75 bath Casa Blanca is clean and in move-in condition! Located in Laguna Woods Senior Community! It features newer energy efficient windows, freshly painted walls throughout. The spacious living room opens to balcony hosting that indoor-outdoor feeling to enjoy morning coffee. This home is set for entertaining with a dining room area, ceiling fan, dishwasher, raised counters with ample prep space and plenty of cabinets. Secondary bedroom has a ceiling fan, closets with cabinets above and directly across the hall from the guest bathroom. The master suite also has a ceiling fan, ample closet space and a conveniently located stackable washer/dyer in master hallway makes doing laundry easy. This unit's carport is close (space 301-5) and there is plenty of parking right out front for guests. This is a must see!