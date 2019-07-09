3396 Calle Azul

3396-B locates at a private location on a cul-de-sac with only 4 units. One car attached garage with no stairs can directly get into kitchen. Granite countertop in kitchen and bathrooms. Newer laminated wood floor throughout. Enclosed back patio with view that can be opened up for dining or entertaining area. Walking distance to Clubhouse 6 and clubhouse 5. Laguna Woods is a country club style of living for people 55+.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
