3278 San Amadeo

Act quick to grab this 2 beds & 1.75 baths CASA VISTA downstairs condo between Gate 7 & 9. Upgraded, clean with beautiful view around. Then enjoy all the amenities offered to Laguna Woods Village residents. LWV is a 55 plus community with so many amenities: a 27-hole champion golf course with its own club house & a 9-hole executive par 3 golf course, an equestrian center, 5 swimming pools, 7 Clubhouses & a golf clubhouse, 2 fitness centers, wood workshop, sewing room, 2 fully equipped gyms with trainers, theater, and much more. Free bus service to throughout community, to nearby shopping mall, restaurants, churches, hospital, and medical buildings. Conveniently located: only 5-6 miles to Laguna Beach, short distance to 5 & 405 Fwy.