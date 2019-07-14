All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated July 14 2019 at 7:34 AM

3278 San Amadeo

3278 San Amadeo · No Longer Available
Location

3278 San Amadeo, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
Act quick to grab this 2 beds & 1.75 baths CASA VISTA downstairs condo between Gate 7 & 9. Upgraded, clean with beautiful view around. Then enjoy all the amenities offered to Laguna Woods Village residents. LWV is a 55 plus community with so many amenities: a 27-hole champion golf course with its own club house & a 9-hole executive par 3 golf course, an equestrian center, 5 swimming pools, 7 Clubhouses & a golf clubhouse, 2 fitness centers, wood workshop, sewing room, 2 fully equipped gyms with trainers, theater, and much more. Free bus service to throughout community, to nearby shopping mall, restaurants, churches, hospital, and medical buildings. Conveniently located: only 5-6 miles to Laguna Beach, short distance to 5 & 405 Fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3278 San Amadeo have any available units?
3278 San Amadeo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3278 San Amadeo have?
Some of 3278 San Amadeo's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3278 San Amadeo currently offering any rent specials?
3278 San Amadeo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3278 San Amadeo pet-friendly?
No, 3278 San Amadeo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3278 San Amadeo offer parking?
No, 3278 San Amadeo does not offer parking.
Does 3278 San Amadeo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3278 San Amadeo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3278 San Amadeo have a pool?
Yes, 3278 San Amadeo has a pool.
Does 3278 San Amadeo have accessible units?
No, 3278 San Amadeo does not have accessible units.
Does 3278 San Amadeo have units with dishwashers?
No, 3278 San Amadeo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3278 San Amadeo have units with air conditioning?
No, 3278 San Amadeo does not have units with air conditioning.
