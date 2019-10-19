All apartments in Laguna Woods
3185 Via Buena
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

3185 Via Buena

3185 via Buena Vista · No Longer Available
Location

3185 via Buena Vista, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is a 2 bedroom and 2 Bathroom with an attached garage. Enclosed back Patio adds approximately another 250 square feet to the home.
Walk into a nice size living room with a window to see the pretty backyard. Lovely dining area and 2 nice size bedrooms. Central Air and a washer/dryer make 3185 B easy living. The home is located on a cul de sac in a very quiet location. Easy access to gate 7. Painted this week and carpet was cleaned to make it move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3185 Via Buena have any available units?
3185 Via Buena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3185 Via Buena have?
Some of 3185 Via Buena's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3185 Via Buena currently offering any rent specials?
3185 Via Buena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3185 Via Buena pet-friendly?
No, 3185 Via Buena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3185 Via Buena offer parking?
Yes, 3185 Via Buena offers parking.
Does 3185 Via Buena have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3185 Via Buena offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3185 Via Buena have a pool?
No, 3185 Via Buena does not have a pool.
Does 3185 Via Buena have accessible units?
No, 3185 Via Buena does not have accessible units.
Does 3185 Via Buena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3185 Via Buena has units with dishwashers.
Does 3185 Via Buena have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3185 Via Buena has units with air conditioning.
