This home is a 2 bedroom and 2 Bathroom with an attached garage. Enclosed back Patio adds approximately another 250 square feet to the home. Walk into a nice size living room with a window to see the pretty backyard. Lovely dining area and 2 nice size bedrooms. Central Air and a washer/dryer make 3185 B easy living. The home is located on a cul de sac in a very quiet location. Easy access to gate 7. Painted this week and carpet was cleaned to make it move-in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3185 Via Buena have any available units?
3185 Via Buena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3185 Via Buena have?
Some of 3185 Via Buena's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3185 Via Buena currently offering any rent specials?
3185 Via Buena is not currently offering any rent specials.