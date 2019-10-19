3185 Via Buena

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This home is a 2 bedroom and 2 Bathroom with an attached garage. Enclosed back Patio adds approximately another 250 square feet to the home.

Walk into a nice size living room with a window to see the pretty backyard. Lovely dining area and 2 nice size bedrooms. Central Air and a washer/dryer make 3185 B easy living. The home is located on a cul de sac in a very quiet location. Easy access to gate 7. Painted this week and carpet was cleaned to make it move-in ready.