3020 Via Buena

Beautifully remodeled 2-bedroom 2 bath condo with a spacious and open floor plan in gated senior community! Great location. Amenities include an extra-large kitchen with new cabinetry, center island, quartz counter tops and all new stainless appliances. Street-level access from carport makes it highly convenient. Master bath features new cabinets, quartz counter tops, walk-in shower and all new fixtures. Other amenities include vaulted ceilings, new flooring throughout, Double paned high efficiency windows. recesses LED lighting and added laundry room with hookup. Walking distance to Community Center, Super Market, Rite Aid and many Stores. Enjoy golf in this gated 55+ adult community. Minutes' drive to the beautiful Laguna Beach! Resort living style. Amenities include: 27-hole championship golf course, tennis complex, 5 swimming pools and spas, 3 fitness centers, lawn bowling, equestrian center, billiards, library, horseback riding, 7 clubhouses, walking trails, over 250 social clubs and 24 hour guard gate for your safety. Free bus transportation is provided within the community and to local shopping, banks, restaurants etc.