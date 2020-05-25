All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated May 25 2020 at 1:56 AM

3020 Via Buena

3020 Via Buena Vista · No Longer Available
Location

3020 Via Buena Vista, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled 2-bedroom 2 bath condo with a spacious and open floor plan in gated senior community! Great location. Amenities include an extra-large kitchen with new cabinetry, center island, quartz counter tops and all new stainless appliances. Street-level access from carport makes it highly convenient. Master bath features new cabinets, quartz counter tops, walk-in shower and all new fixtures. Other amenities include vaulted ceilings, new flooring throughout, Double paned high efficiency windows. recesses LED lighting and added laundry room with hookup. Walking distance to Community Center, Super Market, Rite Aid and many Stores. Enjoy golf in this gated 55+ adult community. Minutes' drive to the beautiful Laguna Beach! Resort living style. Amenities include: 27-hole championship golf course, tennis complex, 5 swimming pools and spas, 3 fitness centers, lawn bowling, equestrian center, billiards, library, horseback riding, 7 clubhouses, walking trails, over 250 social clubs and 24 hour guard gate for your safety. Free bus transportation is provided within the community and to local shopping, banks, restaurants etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 Via Buena have any available units?
3020 Via Buena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3020 Via Buena have?
Some of 3020 Via Buena's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 Via Buena currently offering any rent specials?
3020 Via Buena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 Via Buena pet-friendly?
No, 3020 Via Buena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3020 Via Buena offer parking?
Yes, 3020 Via Buena offers parking.
Does 3020 Via Buena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3020 Via Buena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 Via Buena have a pool?
Yes, 3020 Via Buena has a pool.
Does 3020 Via Buena have accessible units?
No, 3020 Via Buena does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 Via Buena have units with dishwashers?
No, 3020 Via Buena does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3020 Via Buena have units with air conditioning?
No, 3020 Via Buena does not have units with air conditioning.

